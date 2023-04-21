What Is The Yellowjackets Theme Song? (& Where To Listen)

The Yellowjackets’ theme song is none other than “No Return” by Alanis Morissette. This opening theme has captured the sombre tone of the show while conveying the sense of mystery and foreboding that perfectly suits the series. Yellowjackets follows the experience of the members of a high school girls’ soccer team after they are stranded in the Canadian wilderness following a plane crash. This dramatic thriller has garnered a lot of attention, and one of the elements that have stood out is its hauntingly powerful theme song.
Morissette’s signature sound, coupled with the show’s eerie atmosphere, has made “No Return” a fan favourite. The song was specifically created for the show and was released in November 2021, along with the show’s premiere. Here’s all you need to know about the Yellowjackets theme song, where you can listen to it, and why it’s such a significant piece of the show’s puzzle.
Yellowjackets’ Main Theme Is By Alanis Morissette
The Yellowjackets theme song is one of the things that have contributed to this show being a hit for Showtime, and a large part of that credit goes to Morissette for the distinctive element she introduced to the theme song. Morissette’s version of this song is a cover of the original song by Anna Waronker and Craig Warden and it premiered in the 2nd season of the show. In a behind-the-scenes video, Morissette spoke about re-recording the theme song, stating “I love the original version. It’s just the perfect song and the greatest performance for this show, so it was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it. The first time I saw Yellowjackets I was just moved. It was so primal and emotional and real. Some overlapping themes between this show and my body of work is that intensity and that going for the jugular”
For avid Alanis Morissette fans, the Yellowjackets theme song is a treat; the viewership of the show gets to experience a different side of the beloved artist. Many listeners appreciate the intensity and honesty of the song, which speaks about the idea of being stuck in a place with no way out– a theme that resonates with so much of the show. “No Return” is a reminder that Morissette is the consummate artist, always exploring new horizons and delivering memorable music pieces for audiences to delight in.
Where To Listen To Yellowjackets’ “No Return”
“No Return” can be listened to on all major music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Also, the single is available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon. So, whether you’re commuting, working out, or just chilling at home, you can enjoy “No Return” wherever and whenever.
YellowJackets is one of those TV shows that are not afraid to explore certain dark and complex topics. Trauma, friendship, and survival are some of its themes. The show also addresses the psychological and physical tolls of survival, as well as the impact of trauma on the lives of the survivors. It also delves into the relationships among the survivors, exploring the dynamics of their lives and relationships before and after traumatic events.
