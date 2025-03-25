Bridgerton Season 4: 5 Questions The Upcoming Installment Should Answer

Dearest gentle readers, the last season at Mayfair saw two Bridgerton — Colin and Francesca — get hitched, with Penelope revealed as Lady Whistledon. By the end of the season, Colin and Penelope become happy parents and established writers while Francesca and John Stirling move to Scotland alongside Eloise. With the second Bridgerton son as the lead character for Season 4, the upcoming installment promises to deliver another exciting love story.
Benedict and Eloise were looking forward to Violet’s masquerade ball as Season 3 wraps up, teasing a major event that will anchor Season 4’s storyline. The next season inspired by the third book in the Bridgerton series, An Offer from A Gentlemen, will center around Benedict Bridgerton’s love story. Be that as it may, the fandom expects the new season to provide updates on several of the show’s favorite characters.
1. How Will Benedict’s Love Story Unfold?
Bridgerton Season 3 featured substantial growth for Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton, setting up the character to lead the series’ fourth season. While Benedict hasn’t been eager to find love, viewers learned he’s queer in Season 3’s finale when he went to bed with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). The experience emboldens him to abstain from a serious romantic relationship.
“I am not certain that serious is what I want,” he told Tilley who wanted to close their relationship. “What happened between the three of us… has made me realize how good it feels to be free. You have opened my world and I am not ready to close it again just now.” Given that, it’d be interesting to see how his love story will unfold in Bridgerton Season 4. At the moment, it’s only known that he would meet a mysterious woman (Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek) at his mother’s masquerade ball who’d compel him to reconsider a conventional romance.
2. Will Lady Whistledown’s Influence Remain Relevant?
Most of Season 3’s story focused on revealing the identity of Mayfair’s famous gossip columnist Lady Whistledown. In the final episode, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) outs herself as Lady Whistledown but continues to write the gossip column. Considering that the author’s anonymity has been central to her ease of gathering and disseminating juicy gossip, viewers wonder how the writer will remain relevant in the upcoming season.
As Penelope Bridgerton, will the gossip columnist be able to maintain Whistledown’s influence and freely express herself? She may not want to ruffle any feathers now that her identity is known. If this is the case, the gossip column may lose its impact on the show alongside its appeal to the audience.
3. What Will Eloise Learn About Herself In Scotland?
Like Benedict, love and marriage aren’t appealing to Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). The second Bridgerton daughter doesn’t fancy the societal norms at Mayfair, neither is she interested in having a traditional life. Throughout the series, Eloise has been preoccupied with finding out the identity of Lady Whistledown, women’s rights, and a quest for intellectual pursuit.
In Season 3’s ending, she joins her younger sister Francesca (Hannah Dodd) to Scotland. Presumably, this offers her the freedom to pursue her interests instead of embracing society life with the ton. Bridgerton Season 4 should dig into what she did in Scotland and how the character has developed. Seeing her closest sibling (Benedict) find love, will she stick to her guns or loosen up to the idea of getting married?
4. Will Lord Marcus And Lady Bridgerton Become A Couple?
Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmel) lost the love of her life when Edmund died. She never remarried and didn’t seem to care about finding another partner. The third season teased things could change for the dowager when Lady Danbury’s brother Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) joined the show. The duo had an instant connection and were soon discussing their love lives. Having lost his partner like Violet, Marcus is hopeful his next partner will be a love match.
For Violet, Edmund is irreplaceable, but she’s seemingly ready for some romance. After all, she confided to Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) in Queen Charlotte that “her garden is in bloom… It is blooming out of control… I almost asked a footman to lie on top of me today,” she said. In the Bridgerton novels, Violet never remarried. But then again, Marcus wasn’t a character in the books. So, it’ll be fascinating to see where Bridgerton Season 4 will take the characters.
5. What’s Next For Queen Charlotte
For most of the series, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) has been caught up in her power tussle with the show’s gossip columnist. Her quest to unmask Lady Whistledown was accomplished in Season 3’s finale when Penelope exposed herself and earned the Queen’s mercy. With that lingering thread fully resolved, the Queen has to find a new purpose. What will it be? Will she settle for just matchmaking and choosing the season’s diamond or somehow feature meaningfully in Bridgerton Season 4’s plot like in the previous chapter? Check out seven questions XO, Kitty Season 3 must answer.
Follow Us