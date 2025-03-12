7 Questions XO, Kitty Season 3 Must Answer

XO, Kitty season 2 left viewers with many unanswered questions, setting off some thrilling storylines for season 3. The Netflix romantic comedy television series is a spin-off of the beloved To All the Boys film series. The spin-off follows Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) on her quest to create her own love story like her older sister Lara Jean (Lana Condor) did with Peter (Noah Centineo). To ensure her dreams come true, Kitty left the United States to attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS), an elite high school in South Korea, where her long-distance boyfriend is a student. The self-acclaimed matchmaker soon learns how complicated love and family can get.
Kitty didn’t just discover new things about love and life, she got caught up in an epic love square. With such a compelling saga up for exploration in XO, Kitty season 3, anticipation has been high about the next installment. On 2025 Valentine’s Day, Netflix confirmed that XO, Kitty season 3 is underway but no release date has been shared. In the meantime, fans are curiously asking questions such as what’s next for Kitty? and who should Kitty choose? As such, XO, Kitty season 3 has many questions to answer.
1. What’s Next For Kitty?
Anna Cathcart‘s Kitty has been through a lot since she left home in the States to find herself in Seoul. From her love life to everything else, Kitty’s perfect plans fell apart when she arrived at her new school. She has been expelled and re-admitted into KISS, had her heart broken severally, and discovered a new side to her sexuality. Though her scholarship has been renewed, will Kitty come back to KISS in season 3, considering the chaotic life she has had in the school? There’s also the fact that she is now caught in a complicated love web with her feelings flying all over the place.
2. Why Did Min Ho Not Kiss Kitty in the Season 2 Finale?
This is the million-dollar question on every fan’s mind as anticipation for XO, Kitty season 3 heightens. In the final scene of season 2, Kitty catches up with Min Ho (Sang Heon Lee) in the school garden but fails to tell him how she feels about him. Instead, she informs him that she still has a spot at KISS for the next session. They shared a long hug afterward, a perfect moment to throw in a kiss at the end but it never happened and fans wonder why.
3. Is Kitty’s Affection For Min Ho Truly Mutual?
Kitty and Min Ho’s relationship has been quirky from the beginning. They began as enemies and evolved into an adorable friendship with a possible romance lurking in the corner. While Kitty’s emotions have not been stable, season 2 makes it clear she has feelings for Min Ho but there are other love interests in the picture. On the other hand, Min Ho has declared his feelings for Kitty but his status as a playboy should not be overlooked.
4. Does Kitty End up with Min Ho in Season 3?
Admittedly, viewers have been expecting Min Ho and Kitty to begin dating for a while but it doesn’t seem to be forthcoming. The undeniable spark between them and the flirtatious moments have grown more intense but they are yet to take things to the next level. Additionally, Min Ho made it clear in the season 2 ending that he’s staying away from relationships. So, what does season 3 have in stock for Kitty and Min Ho?
5. Is Kitty Bisexual?
On her journey to self-discovery, Kitty finds herself developing feelings for Yuri (Gia Kim) who is secretly a lesbian. However, she hasn’t been able to fully confess her feelings to Yuri. There is also Praveena played by Sasha Bhasin with whom she had a brief fling. But, does this mean Kitty is into girls too? Considering how unsteady Kitty’s emotions have been, her sexuality is still questionable.
6. Is a Relationship with Yuri Still in the Picture For Kitty?
Well, Yuri’s girlfriend Juliana (Regan Aliyah) showed up when Kitty was about to confess her feelings and she bottled it up. Though both Yuri and Kitty have noticed the spark between them, a relationship is farfetched as Yuri is in love with Juliana. However, Yuri and Juliana’s relationship issues in season 2 also leave room for Kitty to enter the picture.
7. Will Dae and Min Ho Revive Their BFF Status?
Before Kitty came along, Dae (Minyeong Choi) and Min Ho were best friends. However, the love triangle between them has created a huge rift in the lifelong relationship. Also, if Kitty ends up with Min Ho, things will get more awkward for the three. With everything that has happened, can Dae and Min Ho go back to being best friends? Watch the trailer for XO, Kitty season 2.
