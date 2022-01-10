Which “Bridgerton” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Since its premiere last year, Bridgerton took Netflix’s audience by storm. It’s one of the countless television hits to come out of Shondaland Productions (created by the incomparable Shonda Rhimes). With the Season 2 premiere just around the corner, what better time to reflect on the zodiac signs of our favorite scandalous nobility? Tuck in, dear reader, for the astrological breakdown of the social season!
Aries – Anthony Bridgerton
Aries, you’ve got a lot of passion. Whether you channel that into aggression, romance, or impulsivity is totally up to you; and you’re not afraid to use all the tools at your disposal. Much like Anthony, communication can be a blocker for you and your relationships, because you place vulnerability towards the bottom of your priorities. Remind yourself to love without limit, and don’t be afraid of those deeper feelings.
Taurus – Daphne Bridgerton, Duchess of Hastings
You are as stubborn as they come, Taurus, you already know this. Like Daphne, you are a consistent support for the family and friends that surround you, but you’re highly unlikely to change your view or opinions on most anything. You can be more emotional than people might realize, and you’re very likely to be family-oriented. Remember that you deserve attention sometimes too, not giving away your whole self all the time (especially to people who may not deserve it!).
Gemini – Penelope Featherington
Gemini, you have a sociable nature and are typically outgoing. Like our friend Penelope, you can lean towards pettiness and immaturity in trying situations, but you always have a reason. As the twin sign, you have an uncanny ability to shed and layer up your personality to fit the situation and setting. While some see this as manipulative, you almost always have empathy guiding your decisions. Find out who you really are, Gemini, and no one can stop you.
Cancer – Benedict Bridgerton
You’re a people-pleaser, Cancer. Like Benedict, you’ve got a quick wit and often a passive-aggressive comment to offer (but we love you for it!). You’re not afraid to walk alone, even when it seems like everyone else has a partner. As a water sign, you feel things very deeply, but your first response is often to shut those feelings down and pack them away somewhere (for efficiency if nothing else). At some point, you’ll have to process those, Cancer, and you can’t hold it in forever.
Leo – Lady Portia Featherington
Leo, you’re a lot more complex than people ever give you credit for. While you do enjoy being the main event and typically take great pride in your appearance (or the perception of your personality), you can struggle with processing your deeper emotions, and you highly value the opinion of others (even when the opinion isn’t true, or it effects your self-esteem). You have a tendency to follow the status quo, but you always bring your own shine and flavor to the normalcy of that standard.
Virgo – Lady Violet Bridgerton
Just as Lady Bridgerton does, you take care of your own, Virgo. You have a knack for making the best out of bad situations, and you’re often the ‘mother hen’ in social situations. You’re mature, seasoned, and often very wise. You’ve somehow lived 1000 lives in this lifetime, Virgo, and your advice is as good as it gets. While you may not be comfortable with the attention or spotlight you sometimes attract, don’t shy away from it; you have the kind of natural charm that can rally even enemies together.
Libra – Queen Charlotte
No one could accuse you of being unbalanced, Libra. Much like our Queen Charlotte, you’re fair and level-headed, and you have a pretty good handle on who you are. You’re not afraid to be the most authentic version of yourself, and that can be very inspiring to the people around you. You are more traditional than most of the signs, feeling comfortable with conventionality and consistency. Don’t be afraid to be spontaneous every once in a while; you can learn from new experiences!
Scorpio – Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings
Dark, brooding, and mysterious, it makes sense that the Duke of Hastings is our Scorpio representative. Like you, Scorpio, Simon struggles with empathy and perspective, but would gladly die for the ones he loves. It takes a while for you to warm up to others, and you have a tendency to keep yourself guarded. Your tight bonds are few and far between, but that makes each one even more special and life-changing. Use your passion for good, Scorpio, and connect with the people around you.
Sagittarius – Marina Thompson
Sag, Marina resonates with your sign for so many reasons. She’s a rule-breaker, and not afraid to pull some strings so that she can come out on top. Your self-preserving nature will always keep you safe and successful, but it might also turn away the people closest to you. You don’t take things too seriously, even when you maybe should, and you allow yourself to enjoy the pleasures life has to offer. Be careful with your free spirit, Sag, it can get you into trouble if you’re not careful.
Capricorn – Lady Danbury
You’re a boss, Capricorn. Much like Lady Danbury, you’re an unconventional caregiver, and have a tendency to harbor wayward souls. You’re headstrong, and not afraid to speak your mind, especially when you know you’re right. You have courage in spades, and plenty of intellect and forethought to back it up. You somehow always know what to say, and can connect with even the most distant of personalities; but you have to access your empathy first, Capricorn.
Aquarius – Eloise Bridgerton
No surprises here, Aquarius. Eloise is a creative free-spirit who values intelligence and inquiry, undeterred by societal consequences and norms. As the rebel sign of the zodiac, Eloise represents your disregard for the rules, and you’ll happily throw them out in order to do the right thing. You don’t worry too much about what others think, and instead focus on your tight-knit relationships. People are naturally drawn to you for your relatability and charm, Aquarius, making you one heck of a socializer!
Pisces – Colin Bridgerton
Pisces, you are the great empath of the zodiac. Like Colin, you aren’t afraid of sacrifice for the people you love, and you understand that sometimes life is about giving; not taking. You have a naturally sweet disposition, and very few enemies. You’re a chronic team player and giver, which can put you in positions of victimization, but you never let that stop you from wearing your heart on your sleeve. You’ve got quite a bite when threatened, but that’s always your last resort, Pisces.