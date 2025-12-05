40 New Dad Jokes And Puns I Drew On My Kids’ Lunch Bags

by

Dave, better known as “Sandwich Bag Dad,” has been turning ordinary school lunches into daily doses of laughter for over 13 years. In 2025, he continued his beloved tradition, creating 2 daily unique cartoons every single day—one for each of his two school age daughters.

This collection showcases some of his favorite lunch bag drawings from the year. Packed with dad jokes, puns, and clever doodles, these little masterpieces are guaranteed to make you smile, groan, and maybe even inspire a bit of creativity in your own day.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1 Nothing “Beets” A Caricature

#2 BTS = Bring That Snack?

#3 Every Lunch Bag Gag Is “Taylor” Made

#4 More Bee-Grade Caricatures

#5 A “Hottie”?

#6 A Spud-Tacular Caricature?

#7 Oh Peas

#8 Some Lunchbags Use “AI” (I.e. Astonishing Eye-Rolls)

#9 She Didn’t “Loaf” Out Loud With This One

#10 This One Was Pop-Ular

#11 “Hairs” Another Classic One

#12 Olaf Out Loud, Right?

#13 We Can Only “Hop” Future Lunch Bags Will Be Better

#14 Another One From Sandwich-Bard-Dad

#15 I Hate Mornings – But I Love Lunch

#16 Sticking With The Wordplays And Puns

#17 This One Caused A Sheepish Grin

#18 Oh Lord. Make It Stop

#19 Some Offerings Were A Bit “Dated”

#20 Some Bags Are “Nut” That Artistic

#21 This One Was Just Meant To Bean

#22 She Loved This One A “Latte”

#23 Sometimes You Just Have To “LEGO” And Roll Your Eyes

#24 A “Graph-Ic” One?

#25 Capping Off Another Lunch Bag Joke. Literally

#26 “Lava” This One?

#27 Another Crack-Up?

#28 Another “Tree-Mendous” One

#29 Switching Up Some More Puns

#30 Always Brushing Up On My Art (And Dad Joke) Skills

#31 Llama Just Say, This One Got Some Eye Rolls

#32 Another “Lead-Le” Cute One

#33 A Sick One

#34 “Water” Terrible One

#35 Some Lunch Bag Cartoons Are “Purr-Fict”

#36 Posted This One On A Moan-Day

#37 This One Was “Lit”

#38 A Ground-Breaking One?

#39 And “Wine” For The Dr Seuss Fans

#40 “Water” He Think Of Next?

