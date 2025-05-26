Love Is Blind Season 8’s Most Surprising Moments, Ranked

Love Is Blind Season 8 concluded with Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings as the only married couple. With another installment in the pipeline, the matchmaking reality show created by Chris Coelen is poised to help more singles find their life partners. Season 9 will follow eligibles from Denver, Colorado, as they speed-date to find their soulmates. Since the show debuted on Netflix in February 2020, it has been an exciting platform for Americans to pursue and build healthy partnerships.
While the latest season produced only one married couple, the American version of the show has 11 couples who are still married. Love Is Blind Season 8 may have ended with more rejections than marriages, but it is packed with dramatic scenes that reinforce why the franchise is an enduring television staple. From the regular episodes to the reunion, here’s a ranking of Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moments.
5. When Unexpected Alums Appeared At The Reunion
Love Is Blind Season 8’s reunion featured alums of the franchise, and for several reasons, it counts among the most surprising moments for the fandom. Apart from Season 6’s Jimmy Presnell, who was caught up in the drama between Sara and Ben, the reunion special also featured another Season 6 alum, Amber Desiree (AD), alongside LIB: UK Season 1’s Ollie Sutherland. AD and Ollie revealed at the reunion that they found love on another Netflix dating show, Perfect Match Season 3, and are now engaged.
4. When Virginia Miller Said No To Devin Buckley’s Yes
@coccacocca
THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR LOVE IS BLIND WEDDINGS virginia is !!!!!!! right now, omg. don’t get me wrong i am HERE FOR IT but it’s wild, i need answers NOW she is reposting stuff DRAAAAGGGING devin, i’m in awe #loveisblind8 #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind
Virginia Miller and Devin Buckley’s genuine attraction in the pods was hard to deny. After Buckley’s disappointing outcome with Brittany Dodson due to her sexuality, the basketball coach bonded and nurtured a healthy relationship with Miller, or so it seemed. They enjoyed each other’s company at their vacation in Honduras as much as they took pleasure in living together.
Even though they had some compatibility issues, Buckley believed they could work it out, so he said yes to Miller at the altar. Miller’s decision to walk away delivered one of Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moments, especially for Buckley, who was certain about Miller. At the reunion, Miller explained she opted out of the marriage because they “were not in alignment on some really important things.”
3. Sara Carton’s Rejection Of Ben Mezzenga At The Altar
Is there anything more annoying than a liberal white woman? pic.twitter.com/3aOPPsQTCe
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 8, 2025
Sara Carton’s refusal to exchange vows with Ben Mezzenga ranks among Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moments. The letdown was a bitter pill for viewers, who didn’t think their political views were enough justification for the oncology nurse to abandon Mezzenga at the altar. Even though Sara and Ben appeared to be soulmates, the former was concerned their bond was all “surface fun.” She didn’t think Mezzenga’s views on issues like gay marriage and Black Lives Matter aligned with hers. The duo continued dating after the failed wedding, but fans learned at the season’s reunion that they ghosted each other.
2. When Monica Slammed Joey For DMing Madison Errichiello
Monica Danus and Joey Leveille struggled to keep their spark going, so it wasn’t a surprise they decided to walk away from exchanging wedding vows. What viewers didn’t anticipate was Joey’s interest in courting Madison Errichiello while he was engaged to Monica. At the season’s reunion, Monica tore into her former fiancé, revealing she discovered he sent Madison a DM.
Joey claimed Madison was all over him, leaving fans to wonder if he wanted to pit the women against each other. While Madison stressed that Joey is mistaken, Monica would later learn that her ex-fiancé and Sara Carton are dating. “All this time when I was venting to her about Joey and she was saying she had my back, she was actually with him,” Monica told Elite Daily.
1. Madison Errichiello’s Armpit Receipts
Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moment came at the reunion, during Madison’s fierce confrontation with Alex Brown, Mason Horacek, and Meg Fink. Squaring off with the trio, who aired unimpressive opinions about her, Madison pulled receipts from her armpit to attack Alex and Mason’s friendship. She read text messages she smuggled in on her armpit, accusing Alex of calling Mason “weird.” The bizarre exchange stunned viewers, delivering one of the most unexpected moments in the show’s history. Check out what happened to Love Is Blind Season 7 couples.
