Love Is Blind Season 8’s Most Surprising Moments, Ranked

by

Love Is Blind Season 8 concluded with Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings as the only married couple. With another installment in the pipeline, the matchmaking reality show created by Chris Coelen is poised to help more singles find their life partners. Season 9 will follow eligibles from Denver, Colorado, as they speed-date to find their soulmates. Since the show debuted on Netflix in February 2020, it has been an exciting platform for Americans to pursue and build healthy partnerships.

While the latest season produced only one married couple, the American version of the show has 11 couples who are still married. Love Is Blind Season 8 may have ended with more rejections than marriages, but it is packed with dramatic scenes that reinforce why the franchise is an enduring television staple. From the regular episodes to the reunion, here’s a ranking of Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moments.

5. When Unexpected Alums Appeared At The Reunion

Love Is Blind Season 8’s reunion featured alums of the franchise, and for several reasons, it counts among the most surprising moments for the fandom. Apart from Season 6’s Jimmy Presnell, who was caught up in the drama between Sara and Ben, the reunion special also featured another Season 6 alum, Amber Desiree (AD), alongside LIB: UK Season 1’s Ollie Sutherland. AD and Ollie revealed at the reunion that they found love on another Netflix dating show, Perfect Match Season 3, and are now engaged.

4. When Virginia Miller Said No To Devin Buckley’s Yes

@coccacocca

THIS CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR LOVE IS BLIND WEDDINGS virginia is !!!!!!! right now, omg. don’t get me wrong i am HERE FOR IT but it’s wild, i need answers NOW she is reposting stuff DRAAAAGGGING devin, i’m in awe #loveisblind8 #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblind

♬ original sound – christina

Virginia Miller and Devin Buckley’s genuine attraction in the pods was hard to deny. After Buckley’s disappointing outcome with Brittany Dodson due to her sexuality, the basketball coach bonded and nurtured a healthy relationship with Miller, or so it seemed. They enjoyed each other’s company at their vacation in Honduras as much as they took pleasure in living together.

Even though they had some compatibility issues, Buckley believed they could work it out, so he said yes to Miller at the altar. Miller’s decision to walk away delivered one of Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moments, especially for Buckley, who was certain about Miller. At the reunion, Miller explained she opted out of the marriage because they “were not in alignment on some really important things.”

3. Sara Carton’s Rejection Of Ben Mezzenga At The Altar

Sara Carton’s refusal to exchange vows with Ben Mezzenga ranks among Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moments. The letdown was a bitter pill for viewers, who didn’t think their political views were enough justification for the oncology nurse to abandon Mezzenga at the altar. Even though Sara and Ben appeared to be soulmates, the former was concerned their bond was all “surface fun.” She didn’t think Mezzenga’s views on issues like gay marriage and Black Lives Matter aligned with hers. The duo continued dating after the failed wedding, but fans learned at the season’s reunion that they ghosted each other.

2. When Monica Slammed Joey For DMing Madison Errichiello

Love Is Blind Season 8's Monica Danus and Joey Leveille

Monica Danus and Joey Leveille struggled to keep their spark going, so it wasn’t a surprise they decided to walk away from exchanging wedding vows. What viewers didn’t anticipate was Joey’s interest in courting Madison Errichiello while he was engaged to Monica. At the season’s reunion, Monica tore into her former fiancé, revealing she discovered he sent Madison a DM.

Joey claimed Madison was all over him, leaving fans to wonder if he wanted to pit the women against each other. While Madison stressed that Joey is mistaken, Monica would later learn that her ex-fiancé and Sara Carton are dating. “All this time when I was venting to her about Joey and she was saying she had my back, she was actually with him,” Monica told Elite Daily.

1. Madison Errichiello’s Armpit Receipts

Love Is Blind Season 8’s most surprising moment came at the reunion, during Madison’s fierce confrontation with Alex Brown, Mason Horacek, and Meg Fink. Squaring off with the trio, who aired unimpressive opinions about her, Madison pulled receipts from her armpit to attack Alex and Mason’s friendship. She read text messages she smuggled in on her armpit, accusing Alex of calling Mason “weird.” The bizarre exchange stunned viewers, delivering one of the most unexpected moments in the show’s history. Check out what happened to Love Is Blind Season 7 couples.

Banks Onuoha
Banks Onuoha
More from this Author

Banks Onuoha is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience across various niches but her passion lies in the entertainment industry. An avid reader and storyteller, she loves to binge on movies and TV shows to ultimately share her views and TVOvermind provides the perfect platform for that. When Banks is not binge-watching a movie or TV series, she's probably cooking up a storm.

Related Posts
Why the Show Storage Wars Has Lasted 11 Seasons
3 min read
Nov, 9, 2017
Broad City
Broad City Season 2 Episode 10 Review: “St. Mark’s”
3 min read
Mar, 19, 2015
Trevor Noah Is Leaving The Daily Show
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2022
Grey's Anatomy Meredith
Five Questions We Want Answered on Grey’s Anatomy Before It Ends
3 min read
May, 13, 2019
Five Awesome NYC Based Reality TV Show Ideas
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2017
Everything You Need To Know About Lena Headey’s series, Beacon 23
3 min read
Nov, 28, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.