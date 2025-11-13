Cat Removes Wooden Bar To Let Her Owner Back Inside After She Locks Herself Out

The differences between dogs and cats have pretty much everyone thinking that the first ones are loyal companions, willing to sacrifice everything for their owners while the latter are lazy, selfish manipulators who simply pretend to care and only when there’s something they want and can’t get themselves. Sounds pretty polarizing, doesn’t it? Well, the world isn’t just black and white, and Gabby Tropea from Austin, Texas has the story to prove it.
Image credits: gabbytropea
Recently, Gabby left her cat Boko at home, so she could walk her sister Isabelle to school. When she returned, however, there was a tiny detail that came back to her. She forgot her keys. And Isabelle had locked the door behind her.
“I guess neither of us noticed just out of habit,” Gabby told Bored Panda. “Boko could hear me and started screaming at the front door and scratching.”
“So then I went to the back patio and he was crying for me and I sat down and kept sending videos to Isabelle about how she locked me out. I knew she was going to be home in about an hour, so I was just going to wait but I saw the stick in the door and started tapping on the glass.”
“Boko started rubbing his face on it which caused me to keep encouraging him to mess with it,” Gabby added. “Then he was pushing down on and I started motioning upwards and that’s when he finally pulled on it. It was incredible.”
Image credits: gabbytropea
Everything lasted only about 10 minutes, but Gabby successfully managed to record the culmination of the ordeal, and her video has already accumulated over 6 million views on Twitter. “You could tell that he understood what I was saying. He really wanted me back inside.”
So, while Boko might not go down in history as the most famous cat (let’s not forget Félicette, a feline that was sent into space by CNES (the French government space agency) and Unsinkable Sam, a furball that is said to have survived three separate shipwrecks during World War II), he definitely made his mark.
Tropea said she found Boko under a bench at her university in September, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. “I had a weird inclination to take a walk at midnight and found myself on campus and hear that you sounded like a screaming woman,” she said. “It turned out to be a little 8-week-old kitten. Hewas visibly ill and after about 30 minutes I was able to get him to come to me. I took him to the vet, he was running a 105° fever and they said he would have probably been dead by the end of the next day.”
If you want to build a similar bond with a cat that Gabby and Boko share, however, there is no one formula. As Dennis C. Turner from the Institute for applied Ethology and Animal Psychology noted, “Humans and members of other species may also be incorporated into [a cat’s] social group and responded to with affection if they were encountered by the cat when it was young. Despite a basic ability to respond socially towards people, adult cats and kittens show considerable individual variation in their friendliness towards humans, whether familiar or unfamiliar, and even kittens from the same litter can differ considerably in their friendliness.”
But love and affection are probably your best bet!
People started relating to the story in the sweetest and funniest ways
Image credits: monono91
Image credits: JulbeDaniel
Image credits: Alfredoking98
Image credits: narshAli
Image credits: Val_Minaj
Image credits: TaeWill20
Image credits: AnnaGarnica1
Image credits: issa_wavysac
Image credits: gabbytropea
Image credits: PumpkinCanon
Follow Us