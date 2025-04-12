Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples, Where Are They Now?

Love Is Blind Season 7 followed D.C. singles in a social experiment designed to help them find their soulmates. Multiple participants have met their spouses through the dating reality series since its debut in February 2020. This includes Season 1 couples like Lameron (Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton) and the Barnetts (Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett).
While the Barnetts are expecting their first child, Lauren and Cameron renewed their vows in Las Vegas to mark their fifth anniversary. Although these couples have proved that love can be blind, the show’s success rate doesn’t favor hasty marriages. With the latest installment (Season 8) producing only one couple, here’s an update on Love Is Blind Season 7’s couples.
Taylor Krause And Garrett Josemans
The only Season 7 couple still together, Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans are as committed to each other as ever. Heading towards their first anniversary in November 2024, Josemans disclosed they’ve been inseparable since they tied the knot. “I had very little hope that I’d meet someone that I’d connect with, let alone someone that I’m compatible with in every way,” read excerpts from his Instagram post. “I fell in love with Taylor in the pods for her humor and intellect; then I quickly found myself enamored by her looks, playfulness, and our partnership in the real world. Every day with Taylor is the best day of my life,” added the physicist.
Krause confirmed their devotion towards building a life together two months later. In a January 2025 Instagram post, she disclosed they were house-hunting in D.C. “We are so excited for our next chapter in D.C. and maybe a little nervous… Buying a home, building community, starting a new life is A LOT but we have been taking it on as a team,” she wrote. Krause acknowledged it has all been quite stressful but noted, “It’s been a really beautiful thing to walk into a home or look around a neighborhood and imagine a life together there.”
Ashley Adionser And Tyler Francis
Upon meeting on the show, Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis nursed a decent relationship. Their bond was tested when it circulated that Tyler had sired three children. Ashley came to his defense, asserting that she was fully aware of the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s past as a sperm donor. The duo exchanged vows in Love Is Blind Season 7’s finale but have abandoned the marriage.
Ashley disclosed this to People in a January 2025 statement that, in part, reads: “Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage. While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.”
Tyler confirmed their separation on his Instagram Story, acknowledging the part he played in the divorce. “This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another,” he wrote. “I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley’s decision to move forward in a way that prioritizes her peace and happiness.”
Hannah Jiles And Nick Dorka
Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka have been single since the former walked away from their engagement in Love Is Blind Season 7. The pair had quite an uneasy relationship that left viewers speculating Nick would abandon Hannah at the altar. They have both moved on but are reluctant to enter a new relationship.
In a recent social media rant about her love life, Hannah divulged that she doesn’t date because of small talk. “Small talk is a crime against humanity,” reads her caption to the Instagram post. On the other hand, Nick has focused on self-improvement since his time on the show. He is now ready for love and wants a best friend for a partner — someone who’d push him to become a better version of himself without being mean.
Marissa George And Ramses Prashad
Ramses Prashad’s decision to call off his engagement to Marissa George days before their wedding was one of Love Is Blind Season 7’s most surprising moments. After the show, the pair tried to reconnect off-camera but didn’t get anywhere with it. Marissa has moved on with Alpha Togba, whom she met at a Barcelona Wine Bar three weeks after her breakup from Ramses.
In a January 2025 Instagram post, Marissa revealed she was reluctant to date Alpha because of her mental health and experience with Ramses. They became friends, but this changed when Alpha told her about another lady he wanted to date. “I just remember looking at him and thinking… ummm, I love him, and I want him in my life forever,” she shared.
Ramses has gone on a few dates since he called off his engagement but isn’t ready for anything serious. He insists he genuinely loved Marissa but had to walk away because the dynamic of their relationship wasn’t working for him. “The thing that really drew me to her, which was just her bubbly energy, ended up becoming the thing that pushed me away,” he disclosed at the season’s reunion.
Alexandra Byrd And Tim Godbee
A nap pulled Alexandra Byrd and Tim Godbee apart after their engagement on Love Is Blind Season 7. It seemed immature for Tim to call off the engagement because Alex took a nap when they visited his parents. But he’s expressed that the sleep highlighted deeper issues with their relationship. “I was giving a maximum amount of effort and was not receiving what fulfills me in return in any capacity,” he revealed during the season’s reunion.
“I didn’t feel like she respected my family… It felt very much like she was annoyed that she had to be there…” Tim explained. He’s been on dates since his time on the show but has yet to meet his life partner. Tim isn’t interested in any relationship that wouldn’t culminate in an exchange of wedding vows. He’s focusing on his career and family until he finds the right partner.
Alex is also single and has maintained she’d never regret taking a nap. She believes Tim isn’t sincere about why he ended their relationship. “He was very much used to docile women, who don’t really have strong opinions or not too much going on for themselves,” she said. Whatever her ex-fiancé’s reasons might have been, Alex has now moved on. She’s gradually returning to the dating scene, hoping to meet someone “more understanding” and with “more emotional intelligence.”
Monica Davis And Stephen Richardson
If Stephen Richardson hadn’t cheated, his relationship with Monica Davis might have led to a beautiful union. The Love Is Blind season 7 couple was engaged until Monica discovered her fiancé had been sexting another woman. She called off their engagement and has moved on with another lover.
The real estate agent shared that she and her new partner bought their dream house in a February Instagram post that reads: “Bought my dream house with my dream partner. My dreamy man. Pinch me. So excited to bring you on this journey with us as we build this beauty through the fall. New level of love & happiness unlocked.”
Unlike her, Stephen has remained single. The USMC veteran revealed at the season’s reunion that “the past five dates I’ve had over the course of six months all ghosted me on the day of the date.” He’s reluctant to pursue any romantic relationship but is happy for Monica and her dreamy man. Despite the emotional turmoil of their split, Monica and Stephen have remained friendly towards each other.
Brittany Wisniewski And Leo Braudy
Brittany Wisniewski and Leo Braudy had a shaky romance that has morphed into a platonic friendship. While they got engaged on the show, the LIB fandom could tell they’d soon fall apart. Their connection was so unconvincing that the producers decided to stop following their story. They left for Miami thereafter and parted ways shortly after to become friends. After their split, Brittany began dating American singer Mod Sun in November 2024.
The same can’t be said about Leo. He’s pursuing a Master of Arts at Sotheby’s Institute of Art. During the season’s reunion, the art dealer hinted that he’s been too busy to date. Be that as it may, he disclosed he’ll be looking out for a religious woman when he’s ready. “Before, I thought marrying someone Jewish would be nice, but not necessary. Now it’s something that has become more important to me,” he said. Check out what Apple Cider Vinegar got wrong about Belle Gibson.
Follow Us