Which Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Together? From Season 1 – 8

Chris Coelen’s Love Is Blind has been helping singles find their soulmates since 2018. The matchmaking reality show quickly became a television mainstay after the original version’s debut season paired eligibles from Atlanta, Georgia, to speed-date. Its unconventional approach to finding love for a lasting relationship pulled a global fanbase, expanding the show into a universe with multiple spinoffs.
Love Is Blind has spawned international versions across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and even in the Middle East with Love Is Blind: Habibi. The American version’s latest installment premiered in February 2025 and followed Minneapolis singles. With Season 9 in the pipeline, here are all the successful outcomes of the dating experiment from Season 1 to 8.
1. Amber and Matt Barnett
4 years of being married to the hottest wife ever! Here's to at least 80 more anniversaries pic.twitter.com/E43UWdJMJO
— barnett (@mattdbarnett1) November 14, 2022
The Love Is Blind Season 1 lovebirds are now parents! Amber Pike and Matt Barnett welcomed their first child on April 6, 2025. “Baby Barnett has arrived and is more perfect than anything I could’ve dreamed,” Amber shared on Instagram. “I literally still can’t believe the hospital let us take her home… It may be hormones, but @barnettisblind and our baby girl have my heart so full I can hardly function; I hope this feeling never goes away.” Matt also announced the newborn with a picture of his hands cupping Baby B’s feet, which he captioned, “Promoted from daddy to dad.” The Barnetts celebrated their sixth anniversary in November 2024.
2. Lauren and Cameron Hamilton
The Hamiltons rank among the most admirable LIB couples who are still together. The Love Is Blind Season 1 couple celebrated 2025’s Valentine’s Day drooling over each other on social media. Lauren Speed-Hamilton shared several loved-up pictures with a caption that reads, “Love you Camroooon,” acknowledging they have been together for over half a decade.
Cameron Hamilton also celebrated Lauren on Instagram. He shared pictures of his memorable moments with his wife, calling her his Forever Valentine. “We’ve had some incredible adventures together. I know the adventure that’s coming will be even bigger. I’m so grateful to spend the time I have on this earth with you,” he wrote.
3. Alexa and Brennon Lemieux
https://www.tiktok.com/@mrsalexalemieux/video/7490359525879401759
Alexa and Brennon Lemieux marked their third anniversary in May 2024. They celebrated the occasion online, reaffirming their love and bond. “Saw this handsome man 3 years ago for the first time and haven’t been able to look away since… Grateful for this life,” Alexa wrote on Instagram. The season 3 couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vienna Ziva Lemieux, on July 31, 2024.
Brennon described Vienna’s arrival as the greatest moment of her life. “Alexa, I appreciate you as a person. I love you entirely. I am forever grateful to you for bringing Vienna into this world,” reads an excerpt from his lengthy January 2025 Instagram post, doting on his wife and kid.
4. Colleen and Matt Bolton
@colleenreed7
Wedding festivities 🎉🍾
While the LIB fandom’s curiosity about Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton has fueled speculations about the status of their marriage, the season 3 couple are still together. The pair has kept their relationship relatively private, making it hard for fans to keep up. Be that as it may, they celebrated their third anniversary in July 2024. Earlier that May, Colleen celebrated Matt’s 30th birthday on Instagram, addressing him as her “most special man.”
5. Chelsea and Kwame Appiah
@the.chelseagriffin
The best part of buying a home is getting to decorate and design your way. @Zillow did the heavy lifting so we could give more focus to the fun parts of finding a home. #ZillowPartner
Perhaps the most honest couple among the bunch, Kwame and Chelsea Griffin Appiah, have always acknowledged their marital challenges. Their bond has strengthened with a better understanding of the dynamics of interracial marriage. The season 4 couple has pictures of their vacations and memorable moments littered all over their social media pages. They are as committed to each other as ever, and their union seems like an endless adventure of fun and new experiences.
6. Bliss and Zack Goytowski
@blisspoureetezadi
Hunky, baby daddy, love of my life, king of my heart! Happy Birthday! The best man I’ve ever known, the most amazing, loving father to our gorgeous baby girl, I adore you. May this year bring you the best of things, you deserve it! You are the better half of me. You are a dream, you are everything! I love you so much! Happy 35th, handsome! I know I can’t top last year (cause I gave you Galileo for your bday last year 🤣), but should still be fun- on my way home to you now! 🥳❤️@Zack Goytowski
Bliss and Zack Goytowski’s blissful union proves that Zack knew what he wanted when he called off his engagement to Irina Solomonova to pursue a romance with Bliss Poureetezadi. The Love Is Blind Season 4 couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Galileo Terri Rayne, in April 2024. Bliss and Zack continue to grow in love, they share their journey with fans on their podcast Blind Love with Zack & Bliss.
On April 2, 2025, Bliss glowingly celebrated Zack’s 35th birthday on Instagram, describing him as the king of her heart and the best man she’s ever known. “You are the better half of me. You are a dream, you are everything! I love you so much,” reads part of her post.
7. Tiffany and Brett Brown
Brett and Tiffany Pennywell Brown have been out and about creating beautiful memories. From Cabo to Japan, the LIB season 4 couple is busy taking spontaneous trips, vacationing, skiing, and serving up couple goals. It appears the Browns can’t get enough of each other.
Tiffany celebrated Brett’s 38th birthday on Instagram in November 2024, declaring her endless love for him. “Spent the evening celebrating the man who somehow keeps getting better with age,” she wrote. “38 has never looked so good, and I’m lucky to be along for the ride. Here’s to more memories together — I love you endlessly!”
8. Lydia and James Milton
@lydiaarleen
Throwback Thursday!! Would you ever dine in the sky? @Milton and I did last year on our trip to Dubai!!! It was definitely exhilarating! Since I’m afraid of heights, I chose this over the zip line 🤣🤣 Would you do it? #throwbackthursday #lydiaandmilton #loveisblindnetflix
The only Love Is Blind Season 5 couples still together, Lydia Arleen Vélez González and James Milton Johnson IV, celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary in May 2024. Lydia marked the milestone online, proclaiming James as the love of her life. “Thank you for all those long hours and the countless ways you show your love. Every day with you is a new chapter filled with love and laughter. I truly can’t imagine my life without you anymore; you’re my heart, my soul, my everything,” reads part of the Instagram post celebrating their love and marital journey.
9. Amy and Johnny McIntyre
https://www.tiktok.com/@amytiffanyy/video/7492524771129773355
Amy Tiffany Cortés and Johnny McIntyre are the only married couple from Love Is Blind’s 6th season. The pair has stayed steadfast to each other and committed to a lifetime together. To celebrate 2025 Valentine’s Day, the McIntyres jetted off to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation. Jonny also marked the day with a soulful love tribute to Amy on Instagram. “I love you and our little family more than words can say. Seeing you smile and laugh brightens even the worst of days and makes them the absolute best,” he wrote. Amy and Johnny don’t have children yet, but they’re parents to a canine named Gotti.
10. Taylor and Garrett Josemans
Love Is Blind Season 7 couple Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans are house hunting in D.C. to start living together. Ahead of their first anniversary in November 2024, Garrett expressed his gratitude to the Netflix show for bringing them together. He disclosed that he had twice turned down offers to participate in the show because he didn’t believe it’d be worth it.
“I had very little hope that I’d meet someone that I’d connect with, let alone someone that I’m compatible with in every way,” he wrote on Instagram. “I fell in love with Taylor in the pods for her humor and intellect, then I quickly found myself enamored by her looks, playfulness, and our partnership in the real world. Every day with Taylor is the best day of my life.”
11. Taylor and Daniel Hastings
@danielhastings_
A peak into Hastings Halloween 2024, before we could be together in public. Can you tell we enjoy the Holidays? @Taylor Hastings #monstersinc #halloween
Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings are the only married couple from Love Is Blind’s latest installment. The season 8 lovebirds continue to blossom as they work toward a lifetime with each other. When the Hastings celebrated their first anniversary in March 2025, Taylor took to Instagram to proclaim that “everyone deserves their Daniel.”
Earlier that month, Daniel marked Taylor’s birthday on the platform. “Happy birthday to my best friend,” he started. “Today and always, we celebrate you, my sweet Taylor — because the world is brighter, kinder, and better with you in it. I love you!” Meet all the new couples for Married at First Sight Season 18.
Follow Us