Married at First Sight Season 18: Meet All The New Couples

Married at First Sight Season 18 couples wedded the first time they met and are now getting to know their partners. The Lifetime reality television series returned for another installment in October 2024, following the disappointing outcome of Season 17, which concluded with all the matched couples divorced. The latest season features Chicago couples for its match-making social experiment.
Since the American version of the show debuted on FYI in July 2014, it has matched scores of strangers, compelling them to commit or opt out of a legally binding marriage. Of the 69 couples the show has featured over 17 seasons, only 11 are still married, including Season 1’s Jamie and Doug Hehner who has been married for a decade with four kids to show for it. Meet all the Married at First Sight Season 18 couples.
1. Juan Franco And Karla Juarez
An intriguing matchup among the Married at First Sight Season 18 couples, Juan Franco and Karla Juarez signed up to find their soulmates but their rationales are fundamentally different. Juan’s strongest attraction has been his good looks for much of his love life. So, the Flight Mate founder is seeking a deep connection with a partner who’d look beyond his looks and focus on his character. He feels the MAFS match-making process would cut out the distractions, unlike Karla who’s simply following her heart. The Metaphysical Pilates instructor believes love can be found through unconventional means. She’s hopeful for a partner with whom she can build a happy family like her parents.
2. Ikechi Ojore And Emem Obot
An author and musician from Houston, Ikechi Ojore’s first shot at finding his lifetime partner through the Lifetime reality show was in Season 13. He met the match-making experts but failed to make the final cut as he wasn’t sure of who he was and what he wanted. Having put in the work to understand himself and who his ideal partner should be, the experts think Emem Obot is right for him. Emem is a nurse at Elite Practitioner, a Chicago-based concierge medicine organization. She’s professionally established and ready for a marital life without going through the dating hassle. Hopefully, Ikechi would be the open-minded partner she needs to make that happen.
3. Thomas And Camille Parsons
Based on their careers and willingness to make lifetime commitments, Thomas and Camille Parsons are one of the Married at First Sight Season 18 couples viewers expect to succeed. With his twin brother’s happy marriage and his long-term relationship that ended because he lacked commitment, Thomas sees MAFS as an opportunity to leap into marriage without getting hung up on the decision. The banker hopes to be as happy as his twin brother and the match-making experts think Camille Parsons is the right partner for him. Parsons works with CurlMix as a director of operations; she’s also a certified athletic trainer and real estate investor.
Having built a stable career, she’s ready to embrace marital life with a partner whose intentions aren’t ambiguous. Like Thomas, Parsons is weary of being preoccupied with choosing her ideal soulmate. She blamed this on the dating app culture while speaking to the Chicago SunTimes. “It creates a false sense of choice,” she said, explaining that dating apps con singles into thinking there’s someone better. “So at the slightest inconvenience you want to see what else is out there… You start to double down on what you think you want or what you think is a dealbreaker — you get in your own way,” added Parsons.
4. David Trimble And Michelle Tomblin
David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin are perhaps the most dramatic pair among the Married at First Sight Season 18 couples. This is partly because of Michelle’s struggle to accept David’s attachment to his parents — she doesn’t fancy that her match lives with his parents and has been quite expressive about it. Should the makeup artist get past that, she could find the soulmate and marital life she desires with David, a bartender craving a successful and happy union like his parents’ marriage.
5. Allen Slovick And Madison Myers
Quite a volatile pair among the MAFS season 18 couple, Allen Slovick and Madison Myers might toil to remain together, especially as Myers has been struggling to wrap her head around marrying a stranger. She seems to want more from Slovick and her uncertainties have been rather disruptive to their connection. Regardless, she’s genuine about finding a soulmate, just as Allen is committed to building a healthy relationship. The Littelfuse financial systems manager is optimistic the Lifetime social experiment will make him a happily married man. Check out which MAFS Season 16 couple are still together.
