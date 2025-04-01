The Problem With Love Is Blind

The hot topic in reality television is Love is Blind. The Netflix exclusive is a series about fifteen men and fifteen women, all from the same metropolitan area hoping to find long lasting love. The end goal is supposed to be marriage, but before the couple stage begins, these men and women will date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each through a speaker but they can’t see one another. The series made it’s debut in 2020 and has already amassed a cult following.
It’s easily one of Netflix’s popular series, but Love is Blind often feels like a reality show that’s trying to manufacture love. The gimmick itself is a novel concept that can genuinely work, but the format of the series takes away the importance of valuing an emotional connection over physical loves. Love is Blind isn’t as bad as MILF Manor (it’s not even close), but there’s too many issues surrounding a concept that has a solid foundation.
Love ISN’T Really Blind
As previously stated, the concept is rather novel. Typically, reality dating shows have a bunch of attractive models searching for love. It all feels superficial because the importance is geared towards the looks, not the emotional connection. Granted, that aspect takes place through the season of these reality dating shows, but it’s setting a beauty standard on what love should be. When it comes to love, physical attractive is important. There’s no denying that, but when your show only features attractive models then it takes away the relatability factor on how love truly works.
It’s great that Love is Blind puts the emotional elements of a relationship. Without a chemistry and a true connection, a relationship simply won’t last. However, the hiring methods of the producers aren’t exactly that much different. While the cast is quite diverse, it’s highly noticeable that 95% of the cast have the same model aesthetic as other reality shows. I understand the harsh world of television: sex sells and the producer are more than likely to gravitate towards the more attractive contestants.
But how can love truly be blind if it’s guaranteed that every contestants looks like an attractive model? If this is the gimmick that the reality show is really going have then there should be a diverse selection of people: fat, skinny, tall, short, freckled faced, or whoever is genuinely looking for love. It stills feels that Netflix feeds into the reality dating show trope instead of trying to break away from tradition.
The Marriage Stage Feels More Like A Gimmick
Once contestants find their perfect match then they have 28 days to spend time with each other and determine whether they’re ready for marriage. I know that not everyone gets married at a different pace, but 28 days just isn’t enough time to decide if you want to spend the rest of your life with someone. It all feels like a gimmick, especially since a contestant can put on a front because they don’t want the world to how they’re perceived.
The first few months of a relationship are typically the honeymoon phase. While not everyone makes it out that phase, the relationship feels new and exciting at that point. The real test is when you and your partner get comfortable with one another. Do I enjoy this person’s company? Do they make me feel safe? Can we have meaningful conversations without getting bored? Again, I know that these can be answered within those 28 days, but living a life with someone without the cameras following 24/7 is quite different.
It’s a big reason that the success rate for Love is Blind isn’t pretty low. 28 days is too soon for anyone to determine marriage. There’s been nine successful couples, so the experiment doesn’t feel like a complete rip off, but the entire experience feels more like the producers only have a certain budget for a number of days.
The Editing
Reality shows are notoriously for the way they edit their seasons together. At the end of the day, these shows have to be compelling. People are complex, so there’s always going to be a bad moment or two caught on camera. However, the audience will stop watching if they’re not entertained.
Drama brings entertainment. Sometimes the producers have to string up drama just in order to create a central conflict. It often kills the perception of a couple or person when an innocent moment is somehow turned into a dramatic experience. At this point, contestants know that their image can be ruined by the power of reality show editing. But it also damages the authenticity of the competition itself.
