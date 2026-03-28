We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

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You love your home bar, right? Then you’ll love what follows: an everything-you-need guide to Bespoke bar sign designs, Custom pub signs, Hanging pub signs, plus the insider secrets Two Fat Blokes bar signs uses to help hobbyists like you craft spaces that feel like the local you always wanted at the end of the garden path.

Buying the sign is only half the story; the other half is where and how you hang it. Let’s tackle common pitfalls first. A study by FixR (home improvement platform) shows 41 percent of DIYers hang signage too high, making guests crane their necks like meerkats. Follow the pub rule of thumb: eye-level from the average standing height — about 160 cm (centimetres) from the ground to sign centre for indoor bars, 200 cm outdoors to clear headspace.

More info: twofb.com | Instagram

#1 A Crazy Drunk Looking Cow

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#2 Frog On Stage Playing His Fender

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#3 Daschund – The Long Dog

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#4 Crazy Looking Duck

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#5 A Celtic Cat Playing A Tune

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#6 One Horn, Four Legs – Its A Unicorn

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#7 Ted With A Lot Of Catnip

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#8 The Rob Inn

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#9 A Donkey With Some Booze

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#10 Pigeon And A Pint

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#11 The Best Of Friends

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#12 The Spiting Lamb

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#13 Can’t See A Camel In Sunglasses

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#14 Vintage Style Sheep And A Pint Of Stout

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#15 I’m Not A Pheasant Plucker?

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#16 Rubber Duck In A Gimp Suit

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#17 An Oss With Stripes

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#18 The Country Roaster On A Post

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#19 A Pint Of Stout And A Toucan

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#20 The Bistro Style Fox

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#21 A Pig And Some Booze

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#22 Best Pals In The Bar

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#23 Bird Of Prey And A Pint

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#24 A Three Legged Donkey

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#25 A Roaster And A Cat

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#26 A Roaster With His Balls

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#27 A Cockerel In A Pint Of Cider In An Abstract Style

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

#28 Follow The Bear

We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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