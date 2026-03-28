We Make Funny Pub Signs Featuring Random Animals (28 Pics)

You love your home bar, right? Then you’ll love what follows: an everything-you-need guide to Bespoke bar sign designs, Custom pub signs, Hanging pub signs, plus the insider secrets Two Fat Blokes bar signs uses to help hobbyists like you craft spaces that feel like the local you always wanted at the end of the garden path.
Buying the sign is only half the story; the other half is where and how you hang it. Let’s tackle common pitfalls first. A study by FixR (home improvement platform) shows 41 percent of DIYers hang signage too high, making guests crane their necks like meerkats. Follow the pub rule of thumb: eye-level from the average standing height — about 160 cm (centimetres) from the ground to sign centre for indoor bars, 200 cm outdoors to clear headspace.
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#1 A Crazy Drunk Looking Cow
#2 Frog On Stage Playing His Fender
#3 Daschund – The Long Dog
#4 Crazy Looking Duck
#5 A Celtic Cat Playing A Tune
#6 One Horn, Four Legs – Its A Unicorn
#7 Ted With A Lot Of Catnip
#8 The Rob Inn
#9 A Donkey With Some Booze
#10 Pigeon And A Pint
#11 The Best Of Friends
#12 The Spiting Lamb
#13 Can’t See A Camel In Sunglasses
#14 Vintage Style Sheep And A Pint Of Stout
#15 I’m Not A Pheasant Plucker?
#16 Rubber Duck In A Gimp Suit
#17 An Oss With Stripes
#18 The Country Roaster On A Post
#19 A Pint Of Stout And A Toucan
#20 The Bistro Style Fox
#21 A Pig And Some Booze
#22 Best Pals In The Bar
#23 Bird Of Prey And A Pint
#24 A Three Legged Donkey
#25 A Roaster And A Cat
#26 A Roaster With His Balls
#27 A Cockerel In A Pint Of Cider In An Abstract Style
#28 Follow The Bear
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