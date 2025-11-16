Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Food Combo That You Love? (Closed)

We all have some food combos others look weird at. Share your weirdest combinations!
#1
Pickle and cheese sandwich. Wisconsin Sharp Cheddar. Kosher dill pickles sliced. Swipe of brown mustard or even regular mustard on one slice of bread, swipe of mayo on the other slice of bread. Bonus points for thin sliced onion.
#2
Bread and butter!
#3
At camp, I had a pickle that I stuffed with Starburst and sour skittles, and then I put dippin dots on top. Got a lot of weird looks but it’s good.
#4
Fry sauce (ketchup and mayonnaise mixed) and any kind of chip
This one is a lot more common in other parts of the world except America where I live, but fried eggs on hamburgers
#5
Shredded ginger. Just that. Nothing else. :)
#6
Snickers taco!
Just warm a corn tortilla, and then add a Snickers bar and roll it up. That’s it! The outside chocolate layer would melt a little with the warmth of the tortilla, while the interior of the bar keeps crunchy and chewy.
It’s a perfect combo flavourwise!
#7
I really love eating birthday cake with salt flavour chips instead of fork/spoon!
#8
It’s a VERY odd thing to like baked beans on toast in the states but I love it so much. I’ll usually add an egg and eat it all together for breakfast. The looks these American southerners give me always makes me roll my eyes.
#9
Strawberry dipped in sour cream then brown sugar. I also sometimes use queso and put it on noodles
#10
It’s going to sound bonkers but hear me out, ketchup and apple slices. I liked it when I was young and I still do
#11
Flamin hot cheetos with chocolate milk. No idea why, but to me, it’s perfect :)
#12
Strawberries dipped in ketchup! Definitely try it!
#13
BBQ potato chips dipped in chocolate ice cream
#14
At a friend’s house we were bored and decided to make a smoothie mtn. dew , mini marshmallows, youghurt , canned pineapple, and I believe peaches it was and now I make it every so often as a treat
#15
Over ripe pineapple on fresh bread.
#16
Carrots dipped in mustard!
#17
Mashed potato sandwiches 😅
#18
I love eating chocolate chips with crackers. Not super weird I guess. My friend told me a fruit roll up wrapped around a pickle and frozen is delicious but I haven’t had the guts to try it.
#19
Gold fosh and pizza. I tried it one day cause I was bored. Turned out really good!
#20
tomato
