Mandira Bendi’s time in the spotlight has been quite an interesting journey. Over the years, she has become known for her work as an actress, a designer, and a presenter. For those who have been keeping up with her, it’s clear that she is the kind of person who excels at everything she puts her mind to. At the same time, however, not everything in Mandira’s life has been full of happiness. In 2021, she experienced a shocking tragedy when her husband, Raj Kaushal, died of a heart attack. Although that loss threatened to derail her life, Mandira has been fighting through her grief and she has continued to move forward. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mandira Bedi.
1. She Used to Work in Marketing
Like many other people, Mandira’s acting story involves quite a few twists and turns. In fact, before she made her on-screen debut, she was working a traditional job at a marketing agency. However, not long after getting the job, she got the opportunity to take an acting job.
2. She’s A Producer
Being an actress is what has made Mandira famous to people all over the world. However, she has also shown an interest in being involved from the other side of the camera. She got her first producer’s credit in 2021 for co-producing several episodes of Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar. It seems likely that we’ll see her do even more behind-the-scenes work in the future.
3. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Mandira’s fan base is constantly growing, and this had helped her grow a large following on social media. At the moment, she has more than 1 million followers on Instagram alone. Thanks to that following, she has gotten the opportunity to work with businesses to help market their products.
4. She’s A Positive Person
With all of the ups and downs Mandira has been through over the years, no one would blame her if she developed a pessimistic attitude about life. However, that hasn’t happened to her at all. Instead, Mandira has continued to be very positive and she also likes to spread that energy to others.
5. It’s Unclear If She’s Had Formal Acting Training
There’s no denying the fact that Mandira is a well-educated woman. What we don’t know, though, is whether she has undergone any kind of formal acting training. From what we can tell, it doesn’t appear that she was ever enrolled in a collegiate-level acting program. Either way, everything she has accomplished so far has certainly been impressive.
6. She’s A Foodie
Food is one of the few things that truly has the ability to bring people together. From special occasions to everyday meals, there’s always something nice about sitting down and enjoying food with the people you love. Mandira is a self-proclaimed foodie and she loves trying different dishes.
7. She’s A Sports Fan
We didn’t find any information to suggest that Mandira ever played sports at a competitive level, but we do know that she is a big sports fan and she always represents India’s teams when they compete on an international level. Her favorite sport is cricket and she has hosted the Cricket World Cup in the past.
8. Her Children Keep Her Motivated
After the death of her husband, there are probably a lot of people who have wondered how Mandira manages to keep going. The answer is actually simple: her children. According to an article from Republic World, Mandira said, “My motivation to keep working striving and doing better… My greatest motivation is my children. Everything I Do I do for them. They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. The reason that I have the courage, strength. The reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them.”
9. She’s Had To Deal With Internet Trolls Attacking Her Family
Being in the spotlight comes with lots of perks, but one of the biggest downsides is the fact that it opens the door to lots of haters. Since adopting her daughter, Mandira has had to deal with lots of people criticizing her family. But she has made it very clear that that’s something she won’t tolerate. An article from NDTV reported that Mandira said, “I don’t give two hoots about nasty comments. I can laugh over them when they are about me but it’s not okay to attack my family, my children. I can’t take it. My claws will come out”.
10. She’s An Entrepreneur
In addition to having the creative side down pat, she also knows what she’s doing when it comes to the business side. Mandira is a businesswoman who launched her own line of sarees which she designed herself. Her beautiful designs can be purchased online through her website.