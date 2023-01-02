What is Alfonso Ribeiro’s Net Worth in 2022?

Alfonso Ribeiro is a man of many talents, but we could argue bringing us “the Carlton” might be the best. The Carlton, for those who may not know, is the dance he did while in character while filming “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” back in the Will Smith days. He was the straight-laced, boring, uptight cousin that Will’s character moved in with him in California after leaving West Philadelphia (where he was born and raised…on a playground was where he spent most of his days). Alfonso Ribeiro is the kind of guy who has so much talent that we were not shocked at all when he won the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars or when he was tapped to take over the hosting duties of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Alfonso Ribeiro has a net worth of approximately $4 million in 2022, and here’s why.
Talent Runs in the Family
Alfonso Ribeiro was born and raised in New York City in The Bronx. He was born on September 21, 1971. His family is from Trinidad, and his grandfather was also a musically talented man. He is what you call a calypsonian, which is a musician. It turns out that Ribeiro comes by it naturally. It would make sense that he’d be called into the musical genre of acting, and he was. By the time he was only eight, he was starring in a Broadway musical. Not just any role, though. He was the lead character in the production called The Tap Dance Kid. He was eight. Talent was so immense in his life that he could land lead roles on Broadway at eight.
Alfonso Ribeiro Worked with Michael Jackson
Say what you will about Michael Jackson, but he was one talented man who did a lot for the music industry. He is a man who will forever be remembered as one of the greatest musical artists of our generation – his personal life and personal choices are a topic for another conversation. Ribeiro was tapped to star alongside Michael Jackson in a Pepsi commercial back in 1984 when he was a young teen. It was a huge deal for him at the time, and it likely remains a huge deal to him now.
What was interesting about that commercial was how fast rumors spread. Even in the early 80s, when there was no internet, cell phones, cameras in everyone’s pockets, and access to spread news like there is now, a major rumor spread. The world thought Ribeiro died making the commercial. It was said he snapped his neck while dancing, and he died immediately. Obviously, he did not.
The Fresh Prince Era
It was 1990 when Ribeiro landed the main role of Carlton Banks in the hit show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. No one knew at the time, but this show and its lead song would become one of the most popular, most beloved, most watched shows of all time. His character was beloved by all, and it is the character that makes Alfonso Ribeiro a household name. In fact, nothing he does now will ever come out on top. He’s good in all roles, but this role defined his career and his name, and he will forever be known as Carlton Banks.
Hosting Duties
Alfonso Ribeiro is a talented man, and he’s got a great personality. When America’s Funniest Home Videos host Tom Bergeron decided to leave the show in 2015, it was a natural choice to hire Ribeiro. He’s good, and he knows it. Fans love him, his humor, and the way he handles things on the show. He also won Dancing with the Stars in 2014. He’s a man who earned a Daytime Emmy for his game show hosting abilities, but he lost to the late, great Alex Trebek in 2020. It was a tough loss, but he couldn’t have lost to someone more talented. Though we don’t know how much he earns for this job, we know he is paid handsomely for his work.
His Personal Life
Alfonso Ribeiro enjoys his family when he’s not earning his $4 million net worth. He is the proud father of four kids. His oldest is the daughter he shares with his first wife. She was born in 2002, which is also the year Ribeiro married Robin Stapler. They divorced in 2006. He married Angela Unkrich in 2012. They have three more children together. Their kids were born in 2013, 2015, and 2019. His kids range in age from 20 to 3, and he’s a busy man raising them along with his wife and his ex-wife.