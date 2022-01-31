10 Things You Didn’t Know about Austin Gunn

You may not need to be a wrestling fan to recognize the name Austin Gunn. Not only is he an All Elite Wrestler (AEW), he is also a rapper and he is a reality television star. There is nothing he’s not afraid to try, and he makes it very clear that he’s confident enough in who he is to chance his dreams no matter where they take him. With that in mind, he’s a man who has a lot to offer and so many things going for him. Who is he, though? Even if you follow along in his career, you might not know who he is outside of his wrestling personality, so we’ve rounded up all you need to know.
1. Wrestling is a Family Business
He is not the only wrestler in the family. His brother and his father are both pro wrestlers, which is precisely why we mention that this is a family business. His father is famed wrestler Billy Gunn. His brother is Colten Gunn. They all do the same thing.
2. He is a 90s Kid
Despite his time in the spotlight, he’s still relatively young. He was born and raised in the 90s prior to kids spending their entire lives on their iPads and iPhones. His date of birth is August 26, 1994, which means he’s not even 30 yet.
3. His Stage Name is Not his Birth Name
If you find yourself asking about the Gunn family, perhaps you should know that Gunn is their stage name. All three of the Gunn men are actually Sopp men, but the surname Sopp is just not as powerful or as interesting as Gunn when you’re in the ring.
4. He is From Orlando
He was born and raised in Orlando. It’s a city that’s famous for a few things, but most people do not associate the city with wrestling. However, if you pay attention, many wrestlers live in the area and train here. He was born and raised there, and he’s making it clear to the world that this is not just the home to Disney and Universal. It’s his home, too.
5. He Has an Interesting Education
When Gunn graduated high school, he went to college. He stayed close to home to attend Rollins College in Orlando, and he has an interesting degree. He graduated with his degree in elementary education, which means he could be an elementary school teacher. Honestly, wrestling probably takes less of a mental toll on him than teaching these days.
6. Did We Mention He’s a Reality Star?
If you’re thinking his name sounds more familiar than it is, it’s because he’s one of the new kids on the block. He’s got a new show called “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” on which he is living, working, and helping out on a ranch in Colorado for one month alongside other famous celebrities almost famous kids. He’s one of the kids trying to reopen the ranch and prove that they are more than just their last name.
7. He’s the Bad Guy
It turns out he might be a bit of a prankster, and that might lead to people thinking he’s a problematic kind of guy. All he says about it is that while he is always being labeled the bad guy, being shoved into a home with seven people you don’t know and don’t know anything about is going to cause a few issues, and that is his opinion of his new show.
8. A Love Triangle?
It turns out he is single. Or he was single prior to his time on this show filming on a ranch. We have heard the rumors that he is dating two women from the show at the same time – or getting to know them a little better at the same time. Those women are Hana Giraldo and Taylor Hasselhoff, who are both famed celebrity kids.
9. He’s Close to his Mom
His mom is very important to him, and the two are very close. He’s made it clear with many photos of her that she is of the utmost importance to him and that they have a great relationship. In fact, he seems to have a great relationship with his entire family, which is a good thing.
10. He’s a Little Private
One thing we know about this man is that despite being a star and being on reality television, he’s not much of a talker when it comes to his personal life. No one knows too much about him, which is never a bad thing when so much of your life is in the spotlight. A little privacy helps.