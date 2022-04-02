10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yerin Ha

From the stage to being in front of the camera, Yerin Ha has made herself a go-getter and a face people are beginning to recognize in Hollywood. The young actress is doing big things, and we aren’t just talking about her role in “Halo,” which has blown up since she was first signed. She’s a young actress who knows what she wants, and she knows how to go out and get it, too. She’s earning a rightful role as one of the most talented young actresses in the business, and it’s time her fanbase gets to know her a little bit better.
1. She Was Born to Act
She knows this. She’s always felt it. It’s been such an intense feeling for her most of her life, and it’s been something she’s been careful to pursue. She feels that acting runs in her family, so therefore it is something that she’s always shown an interest in doing.
2. She Auditioned at 15
She was really about 15 when she first began to audition to act. She did so by auditioning for a performing arts school. The school is located in Korea, and she felt that it would be a great way for her to learn more, to focus on her craft, and to perfect what she was trying so hard to learn.
3. She Was Born in Sydney
She is a young woman who was born in Sydney, and moving to Korea was a big deal for her despite the fact that her family is from Korea. She moved there to learn to act, to speak the language, and to immerse herself in the culture and the education she was getting.
4. She Trained Hard
Her three years in acting school were all difficult. She loved them, but she admits they were difficult. She spent hours per day training. She says she would start training some days around 7 in the morning and not finish until midnight. It was a lot of dedicated work for her, but she pulled through and she made it.
5. Her Parents Went to Acting School
For her to apply was not a real stretch considering her parents both went to acting school during their own youth. In fact, acting school is where they met one another and began their relationship. It was a huge deal for both, and they are quite happy that they took the time to do this.
6. Facebook Landing Her a Role
She logged into Facebook one day and saw a casting call for a Steven Spielberg show called Halo, and she went. She had no idea at the time that she would land the role of her dreams in the show, and that it would be all thanks to a little post she saw on social media – but here she is.
7. She’s a Theater Actress
The vast majority of the beginning of her career was all started on the stage. She learned to work in productions on stage, and that is a great way to learn acting. It’s more difficult. You have to focus, you have to rehearse hard, and you have to perform even harder. There is no room for any type of mistake when you are on the stage. It might be precisely why she is so good.
8. She Loves the Camera
She loves the camera. She might be a theater actor at heart, but she loves the fact that the camera allows her to have a larger reach in the world. She wants to not only spread her work throughout the world to as many new fans as possible, but also reach people with her roles, with her own story, and with so much else. She’s doing it.
9. She is Not Afraid to be Ugly
You have to be, sometimes, when a role calls for it. You have to say what you need to say, do what you need to do, and you have to be okay with looking like the least amazing version of yourself. She’s okay with being ugly. So was Charlize Theron when she took on the role of real-life serial killer Eileen Wuornos in the movie Monster. She won an Academy Award for it.
10. She’s a Private Young Woman
She’s famous, sure, but she’s also good at keeping us guessing. She’s happy to discuss work, but she’s not so happy to discuss her personal life. She knows that it’s hers alone, and that is such a beautiful thing for a public figure to embrace.