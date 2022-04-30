10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zita d’Hauteville

When Zita d’Hauteville was born, she was a star. She was literally a star because she was born to a famous family who has ties to Parisian royalty. However, she didn’t let that stop her from doing what she thought she should do with her life. This included attending university, graduating with a degree, and obtaining a high-powered job with none other than Google. She’s making big things happen in her life, and the socialite is not using her good looks or family name to make it happy – she is using her talent, her brains, and her drive.
1. She is a Model
She’s well-known for her fantastic modeling skills, but this is not the only thing she does with her own life. She also works for Google, she is educated, and she is killing it in all she tries. She’s famous, and the world wants to know her more.
2. She is Basically Royalty
She is from one of the most notable and well-known families in all of Paris. She has parents who go by the titles Count and Countess (d’Hauteville). Their family has been in Paris for many generations, and they are known by almost all who live there. We aren’t sure what title she might have – if she has one – but it’s still cool.
3. She Loves Italy
Though she is not Italian, she loves the country. Her favorite travel destination is Italy largely because she loves pasta. However, she also loves the concept that there are so many beautiful small towns and cities in one small country. No two places are the same, and she cannot get enough.
4. She Plays Chess
As a child, she played chess often. As a result, she fell in love with the game. Many people do, though not many people are so good at it that they are winning awards and matches and national titles. The people of “The Queen’s Gambit,” however, are. She loves the show. It takes her back to childhood.
5. She is Quite Young
She’s only around 26. We are not entirely sure of her precise date of birth, but the internet does allude to the fact that she might in her mid-20s around 25 or 26. It’s hard to tell because she is so lovely, but it works for us.
6. Her Parents are Important
We did mention that they go by the titles Count and Countess, but do you know who they are? Her mother is Isabelle de Sejournet. She’s Belgian, and she is very important in the art world – she is an art consultant. Her father is Eric d’Hauteville, who is the founder of Oxygen watches. She’s grown up living quite a high-profile life.
7. She Debuted in 2013
It’s a high society thing that many of us became familiar with on shows such as The OC and Gossip Girl. When you reach a certain age, you are debuted to your city or community. It’s a type of pageant-like situation in which the young and affluent women of the area are ‘introduced’ as young women. Her own society debut was at the Bal des Debutantes. It was 2013, and she made her society debut with a Kennedy (Kyra, for those asking).
8. She is Always at Fashion Week
No matter which city is hosting, you can count on her receiving invitations from all the biggest designers. She often chooses to attend those shows each week as they are presented to her, and she always looks stunning when she does. She has been a permanent fixture for many years in Fashion Week shows and on party guest lists across the world since she was a teenager, and she seems to love the idea of being present for shows of this nature.
9. She’s Always Traveling
It’s amazing to us she has a job at Google based on how often she’s on a jet flying around the world. However, she seems to be the epitome of work hard, play hard, and it shows. She’s constantly in some of the most beautiful locations on the planet, including weekends in Mykonos, spending time in France, and hanging out at home in Belgium.
10. She Was Discovered
You might assume that her name allowed her to get ahead in the modeling industry, but it is not how she landed her first modeling gig. In fact, she was discovered – on Facebook, of all places. She did some modeling when she was young, but her official modeling career is one that happened via social media. See, dreams do come true.