Seth Numrich’s acting career didn’t get off to as quick of a start as some actors. However, once he started to gain momentum, he managed to keep moving forward. In 2014, he got a major opportunity when he was cast in the TV show TURN: Washington’s Spies. He remained on the show throughout its entire run. Although things have been a little slow for him since then, Seth is about to be back on our screens in a major way. He has a role in an upcoming TV series called Under the Banner of Heaven and the project will mark his first on-screen appearance in 2022. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Seth Numrich.
1. He’s From Minnesota
Minnesota probably isn’t one of the first places that come to mind when people think of arts and entertainment. However, the state has given the world lots of very talented people and Seth is proud to be one of them. He was born and raised in the Minneapolis area.
2. He Studied At Juilliard
Juilliard is arguably one of the most well-respected performing arts schools in the United States. Over the years, it has produced some of the industry’s most talented performers. Seth studied acting at the school and he graduated in 2006. He was a member of group 36.
3. He’s A Cat Blanchett Fan
Seth may be a successful actor, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other people in the industry who he admires and looks up to. Among them is the legendary Cate Blanchett. He is also a big fan of Mark Rylance. Hopefully, he will get the chance to work with them someday.
4. He’s Done Voiceover Work
Some people out there may believe that voice acting is as simple as standing in a recording booth and reading lines from a page. In reality, however, voice acting is a skill that not everyone can master. Seth, however, is just as skilled in voice acting as he is with live-action work.
5. He Doesn’t Enjoy the Audition Process
Going out on auditions comes with the territory of being a professional actor, but it’s not one of the things that Seth enjoys. Seth told New York Theatre Guide, “I am really envious of actors who enjoy auditioning because I am so terrified of it and my nerves often get the best of me, which strangely never happens when I am actually performing. Auditioning is annoying.”
6. He Was Home Schooled
Seth comes from a creative family. His father has been an actor for many years although it doesn’t appear that he has any on-screen experience. Acting isn’t the only thing Seth’s father has done through the years, though. He was also Seth’s teacher as Seth was home-schooled when he was growing up.
7. He Likes to Read
Consuming other stories is part of being a good storyteller, and it’s also something that Seth really enjoys. He loves being curled up with a good book and getting lost in a story. While talking to New York Theatre Guide, Seth said, “Walt Whitman is probably my favorite writer, but I love lots of different kinds of books… Gabriel Garcia Marques is a favorite, as is Milan Kundera.”
8. You Won’t Find Him On Social Media
Seth is young and talented and his star is on the rise. With those things going for him, he could easily build a large following on social media. However, that isn’t something he appears to be interested in doing. Unfortunately for all of his fans, Seth is not active on any social media platforms. Even though Seth doesn’t have any social media profiles of his own, there are several fan pages that have been created in his honor.
9. People Love His Feet
Seth’s acting skills aren’t the only thing that people really love about him. His feet have also attracted a fair amount of attention over the years. According to Wikifeet, an online database that rates celebrities’ feet, Seth’s have earned a 4.22-star rating. At the moment, the website only has one picture of his feet, but it seems likely that more will be added in the future.
10. He’s Been on Broadway
Seth has built a solid on-screen resume over the last several years, but the stage is his first love and he has accomplished a lot there as well. He has been in quite a few Broadway productions including Golden Boy and The Merchant of Venice. While it’s true that theater doesn’t pay as much as film and TV, it’s an experience that nothing else can compare to.