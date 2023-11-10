Bill Burr is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker. The son of a nurse and a dentist, he was born in Massachusetts on 10 June 1968. Burr started his career as a standup comic in March 1992 at the age of 23. He has since gone on to release multiple standup comedy specials, including You People Are All the Same, I’m Sorry You Feel That Way, Walk Your Way Out, Paper Tiger, and Live at Red Rocks.
Burr has been described as one of the greatest comedians of all time. In fact, he was ranked 17th on the 2017 Rolling Stone “50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time” list. As an actor, he has been featured in several films and television shows including Breaking Bad, New Girl, The Mandalorian, The Simpsons, Old Dads. Here are several things you did not know about Bill Burr.
Bill Burr Runs His Own Production Company
On 1 October 2012, Bill Burr co-founded All Things Comedy alongside Al Madrigal. The production company was launched as a cooperative of 11 independent comedic podcasts. The network currently has over 40 members and over 45 podcasts. Both Madrigal and Burr emphasize that the company operates as an artist-owned cooperative.
He Has Been Nominated For a Grammy
On 10 September 2019, Bill Burr released Paper Tiger via Netflix. Serving as his sixth hour-long special and his fifth standup release on Netflix, the special took on several subjects including the Me Too movement, Elvis Presley’s legacy, and Burr’s childhood. The special was filmed in London at the Royal Albert Hall and directed by Mike Binder. The special was received positively by critics and audiences. In 2021, Paper Tiger earned him a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. This was Burr’s first award nomination for a standup special.
Bill Burr Made His Directorial Debut in 2023
On 20 October 2023 Old Dads, a comedy film was released by Netflix. The film was directed by Bill Burr in his directorial debut. He also produced and co-wrote the script with Ben Tishler. The film was produced for Miramax and All Things Comedy, Bill Burr’s own production company. It stars Burr, Bobby Cannavale, and Bokeem Woodbine as three middle-aged men who have to navigate the modern world after selling their business.
He Enjoys Heavy Metal Music and Playing Drums
Burr has expressed an avid interest in heavy metal music, with an admiration for bands such as AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Slayer and Metallica. He has revealed that his interest in heavy metal came at a later stage in his life, getting into bands like Slayer “30 years too late”. In 2019 he attended an Iron Maiden concert and described being blown away by the band. He also credited the band’s drummer, Nicko McBrain, as the reason he started playing the drums.
Burr Has Been Married for 10 Years
In September 2013, Burr got married to Nia Renee Hill. By the time of their marriage, the couple had been together for nearly 10 years. Hill is also an entertainer, working as an actress, writer, and producer. She has appeared on shows such as Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix and HBO’s Crashing. The couple have a daughter born in January 2017 and a son born in June 2020. They live in Los Angeles with their two children.
He Is a Celebrity Podcaster
In May 2007, Burr started Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast, a weekly one-hour podcast. The podcast features topics revolving around his personal experiences, current events, sports, and advice to questions submitted by listeners. It also features interviews and guest appearances from other comedians, as well as appearances from Burr’s wife, Nia Hill. Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Podcast was recorded independently until October 2012, when it became a part of Burr’s podcast network All Things Comedy. Since 12 March 2015, Burr has released the Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast which serves as a second weekly edition of the podcast and supplements the regular weekly podcast.
Bill Burr is a Licensed Helicopter Pilot
In May 2015, Bill Burr got licensed as a helicopter pilot. He has admitted that he got the license as a result of getting into conspiracy theories around the 2008 financial crisis. Burr has described obtaining the license as the greatest accomplishment of his life.