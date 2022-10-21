Jason Momoa: An Unmissable Face on Movie Screens

There are a handful of actors who have a commanding screen presence like Jason Momoa. Depending on when you caught on with the Jason Momoa fever, you probably know him as Khal Drogo or as the face of Aquaman.
Since he made his entry into television playing the character of Jason Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii, we’ve seen the actor’s career experience growth, even playing the iconic Aquaman. He’s got a face and body that’s hard to miss on TV.
To unmask the mystery behind Jason Momoa, here are eight things you don’t know about the actor.
Jason Momoa’s Early Life
Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa was born on August 1, 1979, in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. He’s the only child of his parents. His painter dad, Joseph Momoa, has Native Hawaiian ancestry. His mom, Coni, a photographer, has a German and Irish heritage.
Although he was born in Hawaii, he moved to Iowa when he was six months old, after his parents got a divorce.
Who Is Jason Momoa’s Wife?
Jason Momoa is currently single. He finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, in September 2022. The couple first announced their split in January. The couple was officially married in 2017 but had been dating since 2005. Until the time of their divorce, the couple had two kids.
Who Is Jason Momoa’s Stepdaughter?
American actress, model, and singer, Zoë Kravitz is the stepdaughter of Jason Momoa. As the daughter of Lisa Bonet, she became his stepdaughter when the pair married in 2017.
Zoë Kravitz is not a strange face on the screen, as she has acted in several notable films. Some of her movie roles include Angel Salvadore in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, Christina in the Divergent movie series, and Selina Kyle/Catwoman in 2022’s The Batman.
What Was Jason Momoa’s First Film?
Long before he got into Aquaman’s green and yellow suit in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he started with minor roles. Although he has a career in television playing Jason Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii, it was not until 2004 that he featured in his first film.
If you paid close attention, you should have recognized him playing the character Navarro in the 2004 Johnson Family Vacation. It is the first film the actor ever featured in. Navarro was the Indian tour guide Nate Johnson’s daughter, Nikki, was flirting with at the Indian Casino.
How Did He Get His Scar?
It’s hard to miss the scar on his left eyebrow. The scar was more pronounced in his character as Khal Drogo. At first, it looks like a deliberate stylistic choice to accentuate his looks, but it was gotten from a fight.
In 2008, way before he’ll be cast as Khal Drogo, Momoa was attacked with a broken bottle and had to get 140 stitches. In retrospect, it’s hard to say if it was a good thing or bad. Whatever the case, there’s no Jason Momoa without his beautiful scar.
He Never Worked as a Model
With a body build like his, it’s easy to see why anyone would believe he was a model. So when the production crew of Baywatch: Hawaii was auditioning and looking for a new cast, Momoa saw an opportunity to get into Hollywood.
In the past, Momoa helped spread the lie he started as a model to score the role in Baywatch. Later, when he had an established career, he admitted that it was all a lie and was totally made up.
Yet, it was not only his fans he fooled. With no acting experience to add to his résumé, he quickly answered yes, when asked by the production crew if he had experience modeling. For Momoa, he and his friend made up the lie on the go to get a chance to feature in the series. The rest, they say, is history.
How Tall Is Jason Momoa?
If we get past his pretty face, the next obvious feature is his height. Although he seems to tower over most actors, he’s actually taller even than he looks. Momoa stands at 6 ft 5 inches. The actor has repeatedly admitted that it has worked to his advantage in securing roles like Conan and Khal Drogo.
What’s the Meaning of His Tattoo?
As a proud Polynesian, Momoa isn’t one to play around with body markings or tattoos. However, one of his most notable tattoos is the one he has on his left arm—a row of black triangles. Evidently, the shark is his family’s guardian. In honor of his spiritual significance, the black triangles are designed to resemble the teeth of a shark.