10 Things You Didn’t Know about Courtney Tailor

Courtney Tailor has more than a million friends on the internet. She’s a social media influencer who made herself famous with provocative selfies and her OnlyFans account, and she’s making bank. However, despite her pretty photos and her picture-perfect life, she has been accused of murdering her boyfriend in April of 2022. Police responded to the call that a male was stabbed in the chest, and her boyfriend died from his injuries. She was shown on camera covered in blood and being taken away by police. She is now claiming that the entire instance was nothing more than an act of self-defense, and everyone and their mother has an opinion on what went on, how it went down, and who the aggressor in the relationship might be. At the end of the day, however, most people are unfamiliar with the blonde social media star, so we have some information about her you might find pretty interesting.
1. She is an Online Model
Her job is as an online influencer. She has a million or two fans on her Instagram page, and it’s her OnlyFans page that brings in some income. We know this site to be one used by adults as a pay-for-play platform in which people can pay to follow certain people and have access to whatever it is that person wants to share be it videos, photos, or anything else.
2. She is a Fitness Model
She also says she is a fitness model. She spends some of her time online sharing fitness tips, and it’s clear she is in great shape. She does use her platform online to share her fitness, her work out clothes, and more.
3. She is a Music Video Star
She’s certainly no A-list actress, but she’s been in a music video. She’s also reportedly been in a few movies, but we cannot find any details about the names of the movies or what kind of movies she might have been featured in. What we do know, however, is that she is a music video star in the video for G-Easy’s, “Me, Myself and I,” and that’s her claim to fame.
4. She is From Texas or Michigan
The simple truth is that no one knows. She said she is from Texas, but there are also reports that she is from Michigan. It’s thought that she moved to Miami from Texas, though she is originally from the Michigan area. We cannot confirm this.
5. She is Accused of Murder
What has her name in the spotlight these days is the simple fact that she was accused of murdering her boyfriend in Miami. His name was Christian Obumseli, and she’s been accused of stabbing him to death. From what we can ascertain, she was baker acted by the police following the murder, though we don’t think any charges have been filed at the moment.
6. She is Suicidal
According to reports, the young Instagram model began talking about taking her own life after the police arrived at the scene of the crime. This is why she was baker acted, and this is also why no charges have been officially filed in the meantime. She’s under care of the baker act at the moment, so she’s being evaluated.
7. She is Claiming Self-Defense
Since the April 3 attack and murder, she’s been released from evaluation and she’s been able to file her own claims of self-defense. However, her late boyfriend’s family says this is not the truth and she did this without any reason. On the flip side, friends have said the couple’s relationship was volatile and neighbors claim they often fought loudly.
8. There are Reports They Broke Up
Fox News reports that the couple broke up more than a month prior to his death and that he’d left their apartment. Some reported that he was homeless in Miami and sleeping in the luxury apartment’s common areas at night so he had a place to go.
9. Police Were Called out Two Days Prior
Two days before his stabbing death, police were dispatched to the model’s apartment where she was reportedly sporting bruises on her arms and legs. The call was a domestic dispute, and it’s been noted by police who are on the case.
10. His Family Wants Justice
It seems that his family is not happy with the concept of her allegedly defending herself against their late family member. They are calling her story a lie and demanding justice