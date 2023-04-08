7 Things You Didn’t Know About Henry Fonda

With an impressive career spanning over five decades, Henry Fonda remains to this day one of the greatest legends of old Hollywood. He had a natural talent for acting and a special charm in front of the camera. He even had a nickname, ‘One-take Fonda,’ that further testifies to the greatness of his skill.
From cult movies such as 12 Angry Men, The Grapes of Warth, and Once Upon a Time in the West to successful Broadway shows like Mister Roberts and Generation, it’s safe to say Henry Fonda left his mark on Hollywood. He was mostly known for his screen persona of the ordinary man, always standing up for what’s right and not being afraid to fight for it. But what do you really know about the legendary actor? Here are seven facts you probably didn’t know about the actor.
7. He Had a Passion for Model Airplanes and Kites
One of the lesser-known facts about Henry Fonda is that he had a peculiar hobby. He had a huge passion for model airplanes and kites, so he spent most of his free time crafting intricate models of planes or creating special designs for them. Fonda even wrote a book about his hobby called Model Airplanes and Kites.
6. Henry Fonda Was Known as a Ladies’ Man in Hollywood
Another thing you probably didn’t know about Fonda is that he was quite a ladies’ man in Hollywood. After his first marriage failed, the newly single Fonda became best friends with James Stewart, who was another future star. The two quickly became known as the biggest heartbreakers and gained a reputation for being lady killers. They moved to Hollywood together and became the hottest rising stars.
5. He Was Married Five Times
Since Fonda was a ladies’ man, it makes perfect sense that he was married five times. His first wife was Margaret Sullavan (1931 – 1933), then Frances Seymour Brokaw (1936 – 1950), Susan Blanchard (1950 – 1956), Afdera Franchetti (1957 – 1961), and finally Shirlee Mae Adams (1965 – 1982). Every marriage was a story in itself, and there was a lot of drama going on behind the scenes. In the meantime, between each marriage, Fonda dated many other actresses and co-workers.
4. Henry Fonda Had a Bad Temper
Henry Fonda had a complex and troubled personality, to say the least. He was often referred to as a tough nut to crack, distant, and cold. When he was younger, he was horribly shy and couldn’t even make eye contact with girls. His devasting childhood may be the reason why he had trouble fitting in. This could also explain why he developed a notoriously bad temper later in life. Reportedly, he had emotional blockages that often resulted in terrifying outbursts of anger toward his family. But that wasn’t all; Fonda also couldn’t say ‘I love you,’ not even to his kids. Each of his marriages had bitter endings, dramatic divorces, and horrible betrayals.
3. His Second Wife, Frances Ford Seymour, Committed Suicide
Another lesser-known fact about Henry Fonda is the mental state of his second wife, Frances Ford Seymour. The couple divorced after 13 years of marriage and two children because Fonda wanted to marry his mistress. Seymour couldn’t handle the emotional betrayal and was so devasted by her husband’s request that she went to the Austen Riggs Psychiatric Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she committed suicide only three months after Fonda asked for a divorce. Interestingly enough, the doctor who had treated Seymour at the psychiatric hospital described Fonda as “a cold, self-absorbed person, a complete narcissist.”
2. Henry Fonda Won an Oscar at the Age of 76
Henry Fonda was a man of pure talent. Even though he had countless incredible films and groundbreaking roles, it was at the age of 76 that he finally won an Oscar. He received an Oscar award for Best Actor for the movie On Golden Pond, which was also his final role. At the time, Fonda was the oldest actor to ever win the prestigious award.
1. He Has Famous Children
Henry Fonda had three children, one of them adopted. His son and daughter, Peter and Jane Fonda, both followed in their father’s footsteps and became legendary figures in Hollywood. Peter Fonda (1940 – 2019) was a talented actor, filmmaker, and actor. Jane Fonda is a film icon that’s still active and ruling the big screens. Both Peter and Jane are recipients of many awards and award nominations for their incredible talent and magnificent work.
