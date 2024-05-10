Five Things You Didn’t Know About Daniel Roemer

From Mansfield, OH, Daniel Roemer is an award-winning seasoned filmmaker with over 20 years of experience writing and directing film and television projects. He is also the writer and director of his recently released 8-episode TV series ‘Chaser,’ which stars actor Russ Russo, with Gia Bay and Daniel de Weldon. Below are career highlights and things you may not know about director Daniel Roemer.
1. Daniel Roemer does not like s’mores.
Growing up in Ohio, this statement is almost a travesty when asking fellow campers what they love eating on camping trips. But something about the “forced liking” of food because “it’s supposed to be good” makes Roemer cringe and rebel. Camping was a beloved pastime for the Roemers in Daniel’s childhood, but Roemer stuck to eating hot dogs. Spending a week or more at Lake Erie’s Kelley’s Island was a top memory for Roemer. He often cites “the wonder years” as the pool he draws from as an adult to find inspiration. Dreaming under the stars with his dad and siblings in sleeping bags, riding bikes, jumping ramps and popping wheelies, tubing, and attempting to water ski but face-planting into the water are things he treasures. Roemer believes that fun is an integral part of creation. As a side note, Daniel does like Hershey’s chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers – just not combined—why ruin perfectly good ingredients by combining them?
2. Roemer loved sound design as a kid.
Daniel started exploring the world of sound and music as a 3-year-old. His parents often found him playing with every wastebasket in the house, flipped upside down in the living room, creating a massive drum set. He would bang on these with his mom’s wooden kitchen spoons, much to her chagrin. The effort paid off as, next Christmas, Daniel received a small but REAL practice drum set for kids; the best present he ever got, to that point. Additionally, young Roemer was often found recording experimental sounds on his dad’s Radio Shack tape deck with a tiny mic. Most of these cassettes still exist and are full of Roemer making sound effects (spitting while doing it), doing voices, and performing songs about his future trips to “Timmy and Johnny’s house”—his friends.
3. Roemer is multi-talented.
Sports and music are some other talents Roemer holds dear. Roemer was lucky enough to have parents who were very talented in separate arenas. Roemer’s mom was an exceptional novel writer, though unpublished. She was also a solid pianist and could be found playing piano often. Roemer played duets with her, like Heart and Soul and the Knuckle song as a kid. His mom helped him with some of his first short story writing, which led to screenwriting, and she encouraged Daniel’s early film work. Daniel’s mom’s family had musicians and creators, including Roemer’s grandma, who played organ for silent cinemas as a young woman. She had perfect pitch, and Roemer got tips from her about music—like the jazzy in-between chords one could find in the national anthem. Roemer plays guitar, drums, and piano and writes music. He can be seen at open mics in London. Likewise, Roemer’s father’s family was good at sports. Roemer’s grandma set a state record as a young lady for the 100-yard dash, and Roemer’s dad was very talented at baseball, basketball, football, tennis, and sprinting. Daniel learned the intricacies of these sports by practicing with his dad and being on teams. Roemer also played goalie and forward in soccer, played roller hockey, did BMX biking, ice hockey, and basketball, and sometimes worked hours per day to get better. His life goal was to beat his dad at ping pong, which he achieved at age 35.
4. Roemer finalized twice for ‘Project Greenlight’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘On the Lot.’
Roemer finalized for some of the most prestigious filmmaking contests in the country at a young age. He was selected as a top 20 ‘Project Greenlight’ Best Director finalist out of 60,000 entrants for two years in a row, personally chosen by producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Additionally, Roemer was a top 50 Best Director finalist for Steven Spielberg‘s ‘On The Lot’ TV series, a competition with a similar concept. Co-produced by reality TV pioneer Mark Burnett (known for Survivor, Shark Tank, etc.), Roemer secured his spot by outshining 12,000 other entrants. Furthermore, Daniel was one of the four finalists for the LA Shorts Fest’s “DNA Award,” the festival’s highest honor, which offered the winning filmmaker a million-dollar feature deal with Universal Pictures. He surpassed 500 other contestants to reach this achievement.
5. Daniel is working on a Sports Comedy.
In addition to developing ‘Chaser’ and other filming ideas, Daniel is working on a high-budget Sports Comedy story. The film, which he plans to shoot in New York and Chicago, draws inspiration from the fun and energetic Michael Jordan era of the 80s and 90s. Roemer’s lifelong passion for sports, combined with his love for film, makes this project the perfect outlet for his playful side. With its broad appeal, the story has the potential to attract a blazing cast and crew, and Roemer is eager to collaborate with various names and influencers. He would be thrilled to work alongside Adam Sandler, among others, including name basketball players.
Be sure to check out director Daniel Roemer’s new series ‘Chaser‘ on Prime Video and cable outlets.