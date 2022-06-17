10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Lacina

When Sarah Lacina first signed up to be part of the Survivor reality competition series, she had high hopes she would win. However, she did not realize she would not only win but also go back to the show more than once to compete in additional variations. She’s unstoppable, and it’s because she is so good at what she is doing. She is a rock star with a lot to offer, and the world wants to know more about her and the work she’s doing on television right now. Here’s what we know about Sarah.
1. She’s a Police Officer
Her biggest passion in life is the law. She is a police officer, and she is good at it. She became an officer when in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and she began her career in the local police force. This eventually took her into the route of police investigation, and she loves it.
2. She is a Midwestern Girl
Speaking of Iowa, she is also a Midwesterner. She was born and raised in a town in Iowa called Muscatine. Her date of birth is July 9, 1984. This means she turns 38 in 2022.
3. She is an Athlete
She has always been an athlete. In fact, she grew up playing sports her entire life, and she continued to play when she was in high school. She played four sports while in high school, and it kept her quite busy. She’s not someone who does things halfway, either, so she was good at all four.
4. She Went to College
Prior to becoming a police officer, she went to college. She was a student at Wartburg College. It is located in Waverly, and she spent all four years of her college career there. She graduated with a degree in social work, of all things. It’s a great thing to have, too, when you go into the police field. It might just give her an edge when she works on domestic situations and/or family situations.
5. She Was Once a Resource Officer
At one point in her life, she was working as a school resource officer. This is one of the most important jobs anyone can do. This is the officer on -campus at all times, and she was the one whose job it was to protect the school, the staff, and the students. It’s a job that means so much to those who do it.
6. She Practices the Arts
Not the theater, drama, musical arts, however. She is a woman who practices something a little more aggressive. She’s a mixed martial artist after meeting someone in her local police department who taught her to love the sport. She took it up and even went on to become a competitor. Is there nothing she cannot do?
7. She is Married
She’s a happily married woman still living in her home state of Iowa. She, her husband, and their son live in a little town called Marion. Their son is named Knox. Her husband is Wyatt, and he is also a police officer. They have a thing or two in common, and that is what brought them together.
8. She is Close to her Mother
She actually calls her mother the most amazing person she knows. She goes on to call her amazing and selfless, and she credits her mother for being the person she is in life and being where she is in life. She is clearly close to her, and it shows. There is a lot of love and respect between the two.
9. She Has Relatable Pet Peeves
If you chew your food to the point she can hear, she’s going to be annoyed by you. However, we also think that anyone who can hear you chewing your food is going to be annoyed by you. This is not a cute habit. She’s also not a fan of people who leave voice messages (same). She’ll see your missed call. She will call you back. There is no need to leave a message that says, “call me back,” as your missed call already implies you’d like to speak.
10. She’s Never Satisfied
She’s like so many of us who do something and do it well, yet we are never happy about it. We never feel fully satisfied, and we continue to add things to our plate. It’s a dirty way to live, but it is such a reality for so many of us. We cannot help it. It’s who we are.