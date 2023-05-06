6 Things You Didn’t Know About Petticoat Junction Lori Saunders

Today’s TV and film audiences will struggle to recognize Lori Saunders since she has long retired from acting. However, TV audiences of the 60s and 70s know her as Bobbie Jo Bradley from the CBS sitcom Petticoat Junction. Saunders was an unmissable face on television with her trademark dark and dark eyes.
Throughout her active career, Saunders, with a face naturally designed for television, appeared in over 100 TV commercials. However, Saunders retired in 1980 and spent the rest of her years making art sculptures and oil paintings. Here are 6 things you didn’t know about Petticoat Junction‘s Lori Saunders.
1. The TV Shows You Know Lori Saunders From
Lori Saunders joined the cast of the CBS sitcom Petticoat Junction in 1965. Saunders replaced actress Pat Woodell, who had played Bobbie Jo Bradley since the show’s inception in 1963. Woodell left the show to focus on developing and promoting her musical career. Saunders soon became a favorite as she stayed on the show from seasons 3 to 7. Bobbie Jo Bradley is the middle child of Widowed Kate Bradley, the proprietress of the rural Shady Rest Hotel. Bobbie Jo’s sisters are the older redhead Betty Jo and the blonde younger sister Billie Jo.
2. Lori Saunders Chose A Stage Name For One Reason
It’s common practice in film and television to have actors and actresses choose to use a stage name rather than their biological name. However, Lori Saunders began her acting career using her biological name but later decided to use the stage name. Lori Saunders was born Linda Marie Hines, in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 4, 1941. She’s often credited as Linda Saunders in her works before appearing in Petticoat Junction. With actress Linda Kaye Henning playing Betty Jo Bradley, Saunders’ character’s older sister, Saunders chose to officially change her name to Lori to avoid a mixup. She did the name change in the fall of 1965.
3. Lori Saunders Studied Under Jeff Corey
Before beginning her professional career at 19, Lori Saunders spent time studying under Jeff Corey. Corey was one of Hollywood’s most respected acting teachers and coaches. Before becoming a coach, Corey was a stage and screen actor and appeared in over 100 productions in film and television. There’s no doubt Corey helped shape Saunders’ foundational acting career.
4. Lori Saunders Formed A Music Band With Her Career Co-Stars
Besides her acting talent, Lori Saunders is a talented singer. Sometime in the 60s, Saunders released a single titled “Lonely Christmas.” With the success of Petticoat Junction, the series sisters, played by Linda Kaye Henning, Saunders, and Meredith MacRae, formed a singing group named The Girls from Petticoat Junction. As cliché as it seems, the group made several popular singles like the 1968 “If You Could Only Be Me” and “Thirty Days Hath September.”
5. Other TV Shows Lori Saunders Was In
Lori Saunders’ acting career began at 19 and in television. Saunders made her screen debut in 1960 on The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. Saunders appeared in 5 episodes of the show from 1960 to 1962. Saunders played different characters, including Girl in Drive-In, Jane, and Susan. Saunders guest-starred in three TV shows before landing the character of Bobbie Jo Bradley. She played a brunette at a party in Burke’s Law, Nancy in No Time for Sergeants, and a Stewardess in Bob Hope Presents Chrysler Theatre.
Saunders played the character of Bobbie Jo Bradley in three different TV series. She appeared as the character in 3 episodes of Green Acres (1964–1966), 7 episodes of The Beverly Hillbillies (1968–1971), and Petticoat Junction. Before her retirement in 1980, Saunders’ last appearance on television was in Dusty’s Trail as Betsy. She played the character from 1973 to 1974, appearing in 26 episodes of the show.
6. Other Movies Lori Saunders Was In
Lori Saunders made her film debut in 1965, five years after her first television appearance. Credited as Linda Saunders, Lori played one of the leading roles of Mara Wade in Mara of the Wilderness (1965). Saunders also played Patricia Johnson in The Girls on the Beach (1965). In 1966, she played Dorean in the horror film Blood Bath.
Towards the end of her acting career, Saunders appeared in several box office flops. In 1972, she played an Undercover Agent in Nick Bennion’s comedy A Day at the White House. She also starred in So Sad About Gloria (1973) and Frasier, the Sensuous Lion (1973). Lori Saunders‘ last feature film appearance was the 1980 science fiction movie Captive, where she played the role of Janet.
