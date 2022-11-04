Kyle Richards Wouldn’t Mind a Denise Richards Comeback on RHOBH

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans likely all have a good chiropractor to help with their whiplash. There are so many catfights, new women, and women leaving, coming back, and fighting all the time. Some have been around since day one without hesitation – hey, Kyle Richards – and there are some who come and go. Denise Richards – no relation to Kyle Richards, by the way – is one of those women. She came around to star in the show years into filming and left two years ago. Her drama was fierce, and fans remember the whiplash of did she, didn’t she, is she, isn’t she, regarding some seriously questionable relationship issues.
However, there is something to be said for Denise Richards. She’s not a woman who really seems to care much about how the world feels about her. Do you like her? Cool. Do you dislike her? Also cool. She’s not overly worried about it, though some of the women she was on the show with were beyond relieved she left. Others, however, actually like Denise Richards. Kyle Richards is one of the ones who like Denise, and she is not opposed to her former friend coming back to the show. In fact, a few rumors are going around right now that Denise Richards might make a comeback.
Kyle Richards on the Potential Denise Richards Return
Is Denise Richards headed back to the RHOBH? Well, we cannot say for certain at this point because no one has confirmed or denied this. Sure, many rumors have been swirling for many years about the show, and some of them have come true a time or two. However, there are also rumors that go around, but they never see the light of day. However, Kyle Richards would not be opposed. Here’s what she had to say.
“I like Denise. I bumped into her recently and she texted me and she asked about going to lunch,” she said after she was asked about whether she has a relationship with Denise Richards. When she was prodded about the rumors that Denise might make a comeback to the show Kyle’s been on since day one, she was a little vague.
“We’ll see,” she said of the situation. “I think a lot of people felt like she wasn’t on board to do the show, there’s a lot of comments I see about her not showing up, coming late, leaving early, and stuff like that. I think for some people it didn’t sit well because all these years we show up and we’re here from the beginning to the end,” she said, which doesn’t provide us with an ounce of information about what might be happening in terms of her return to the show.
Where are the Rumors Coming From?
Some people are wondering where the rumors are coming from. Why do we think Denise Richards is returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? It seems that she posted a photo that prompted some speculation. She, apparently, had lunch with Sutton Stracke at the beginning of October. Okay, they’re friendly and had a great lunch for hours catching up. However, she then posted about catching up with another RHOBH star, Garcelle Beauvais, and having a slumber party. It seems that she’s doing a lot of catching up with women she hasn’t seen in a few years.
This leads people to think there is a chance she’s coming back and that all of a sudden, getting back together and in touch with her former co-stars means they’re back to filming. However, not one person has said this is happening. No one has confirmed. No one has denied it. Finally, no one has even teased it. Internet detectives have decided it’s a clue, though.
Denise Richards is Open to a Return
She had her fair share of trouble on the show, but she made it clear she’d return. In a September 2022 interview, she said she’s open to a return. Perhaps this is why the rumors are now going full force. When asked if she would return to the show only if Lisa Rinna was gone, she said, “That is not true. I would be fine working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn’t come back with her,” and that was that. Until she continued. Richards said that Lisa Rinna did reach out to her. “She reached out to me, she sent me a text apologizing,” she said of their very public television fight. She went on to say that despite rumors she did not respond to Lisa, she did respond right away, and they are cool.
Well, they are cool-ish. Denise Richards didn’t leave it at that. She continued. “I will say this: Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, she can be really nasty, and so I think that’s just something to know about with her being on the show.” It seems a lot of people feel that Rinna is a little nasty, she might embellish, and that she’s not always above board when it comes to drama. But, she brings the heat and the excitement, so she’s someone we want to stick around.