Alfonso Cuarón Eyes Horror Genre for His Next Film Ambition

A few days from now, Alfonso Cuarón is all set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival. Known for his stellar contribution to the industry with a career spanning over 3 decades, the Mexican filmmaker has hinted at an exciting new direction in his career: directing a horror film.

Cuarón’s Aspiration for Horror

Speaking before a packed crowd at the stylish outdoor Spazio Cinema in Locarno, Alfonso Cuarón candidly shared his one desire: to make a horror film.

My aspiration is to one day do a horror film,” he confessed, drawing inspiration from classics like ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and modern hits such as ‘The Babadook’. “They’re so grounded in reality and in character. However, Cuarón admitted that writing something fittingly grounded has been a challenge: I’ve been trying to write something like that, but somehow, it doesn’t fully work.

Alfonso Cuarón Eyes Horror Genre for His Next Film Ambition

Refining His Craft

Cuarón has not shied away from ambitious projects. His journey through filmmaking had its low points, especially post Children of Men, which was a commercial flop. This pushed him to take on projects of his own, despite personal and professional woes. He openly discussed how hitting rock bottom led to the creation of the Oscar-winning Gravity. During this period, he was looking to create a screenplay that would let a studio give me a cheque.

The Genesis of Gravity

Together with his son Jonás Cuarón and longtime collaborator Emmanuel Lubezki, Alfonso faced numerous hurdles in bringing Gravity to life. Remarkably, innovators such as James Cameron and David Fincher voiced skepticism over the feasibility of their vision given the prevailing technology. Cameron once suggested it would require a $400 million budget: We told him only you can do that. And he said yeah you’re right.

Yet, they refused to abandon their dream. By pioneering a combination of animation and live-action techniques using Industrial Light & Magic’s LED-based StageCraft technology known as The Volume, they ultimately brought Gravity to the screen. This breakthrough not only proved critical for the film’s success but highlighted Cuarón’s technical savvy and inventive spirit.

Looking Ahead

Cuarón has already made an indelible mark on cinema with films spanning various genres. As he looks ahead to potentially adding horror to his repertoire, fans can expect that his signature touch will bring a nuanced blend of reality and character-driven storytelling to whatever project he chooses next. Given his history of defying odds and creating cinematic marvels, it won’t be surprising if he nails it yet again.

