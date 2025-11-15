Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

Located in a small town called Sicamous in British Columbia, Canada is an old building known as Cambie Hall. Originally built as an old school, the hall was eventually converted into a hub of social activities. Earlier years saw picnics of Finnish settlers, and, over time, other events like weddings have been held at the hall.
When thinking of a place for a spooky photoshoot this year, I knew Cambie would provide an excellent backdrop. While the property is undergoing a bit of maintenance and not actively booking lots of events, after reaching out on Facebook I was able to arrange an afternoon to go shoot some photos with my family.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us