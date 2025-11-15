Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

Located in a small town called Sicamous in British Columbia, Canada is an old building known as Cambie Hall. Originally built as an old school, the hall was eventually converted into a hub of social activities. Earlier years saw picnics of Finnish settlers, and, over time, other events like weddings have been held at the hall.

When thinking of a place for a spooky photoshoot this year, I knew Cambie would provide an excellent backdrop. While the property is undergoing a bit of maintenance and not actively booking lots of events, after reaching out on Facebook I was able to arrange an afternoon to go shoot some photos with my family.

#1

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#2

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#3

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#4

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#5

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#6

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#7

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#8

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#9

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#10

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#11

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#12

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#13

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#14

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#15

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#16

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#17

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#18

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#19

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#20

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#21

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#22

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

#23

Cambie Hall: 23 Creepy Pictures I Took At This Old Place

Patrick Penrose
