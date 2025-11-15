Hey Pandas, What’s Your Meyers Briggs Personality Type?

by

Mine is intj-t. I took the test on 16 personalities, but you can use whatever you want to find out whichever one you want.

#1

I’m an intj-t as well, but I’m very close to being extroverted instead of introverted.

#2

ENTP- Debater. supposed to be uncommon and a good personality to make your voice heard and make change in the world.

#3

INFJ

#4

INFJ ALL THE WAY!

#5

INTJ

#6

Okay I’m pretty sure most people on bored panda are introverted

#7

ISFJ
Defender

#8

INFJ – Advocate. It’s so cool how many responses are INFJ when that’s the rarest type – only 1-3% of the U.S. population. I guess that means Bored Panda is a good hangout for me. :-)

#9

INOJ :) red headed leo for the win lol

#10

While I don’t agree with the test itself as it has way too many flaws, I’ve just done it for you.

ESTP-A

#11

Infp-t

#12

INTJ architect apparently, might explain some Spock-like tendencies

