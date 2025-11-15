Hey Pandas, What’s Your Meyers Briggs Personality Type?

Mine is intj-t. I took the test on 16 personalities, but you can use whatever you want to find out whichever one you want.
I’m an intj-t as well, but I’m very close to being extroverted instead of introverted.
ENTP- Debater. supposed to be uncommon and a good personality to make your voice heard and make change in the world.
INFJ
INFJ ALL THE WAY!
INTJ
Okay I’m pretty sure most people on bored panda are introverted
ISFJ
Defender
INFJ – Advocate. It’s so cool how many responses are INFJ when that’s the rarest type – only 1-3% of the U.S. population. I guess that means Bored Panda is a good hangout for me. :-)
INOJ :) red headed leo for the win lol
While I don’t agree with the test itself as it has way too many flaws, I’ve just done it for you.
ESTP-A
Infp-t
INTJ architect apparently, might explain some Spock-like tendencies
