50 Times People Felt The Need To “Humble Brag” Online And Got Shamed For It

Humblebragging — bragging masked by a complaint or humility — really infuriates people. Mainly because the disguise isn’t fooling us.

A 2018 study from researchers at Harvard and the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill found that it is even worse than regular, straight-up self-promotion. The latter at least comes off as genuine!

However, some folks just can’t help it. They let their insecurities get the best of them and put their false modesty on full display, ready to savor all the attention and recognition it might earn.

When that happens, they end up on a subreddit called r/HumbleBrag. The online community for shaming this pitiful self-presentation. Continue scrolling and check out some of its top posts.

#1 Very Pretty Girl Btw

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Ah Yes

Image source: reddit.com

#3 I Laughed More Than I Should’ve

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Woman Got Called Out In A Facebook Group For Humblebragging About Paying For Someone’s Burger And Fries

Image source: reddit.com

#5 These People Are Cancer

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Loves His Niece

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Saw This In My Feed And Felt It Belonged Here

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Mum’s Stretching The Truth

Image source: reddit.com

#9 If Only There Were A Way To Prevent This From Happening

Image source: reddit.com

#10 ” Just A Kid In My Bedroom” Who Is Actually A God

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Bible Belt Humblebrag

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Subtle

Image source: reddit.com

#13 This Guy Has Too Many Friends

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Such Grace. Such Restraint

Image source: reddit.com

#15 You Lose Touch So Fast

Image source: reddit.com

#16 It’s So Annoying, Especially Because It’s Daily

Image source: reddit.com

#17 So Embarrassing

Image source: reddit.com

#18 This Is The Very Definition Of Humble Brag

Image source: reddit.com

#19 She Made Up A Story In Order To Flex

Image source: reddit.com

#20 University Is So Wierd

Image source: 2 years ago

#21 Ughhh, Im Sooeee Bad At Drawing

Image source: reddit.com

#22 A Humblebrag Of The Finest Quality

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Good On You For Being Fluent In 4 Languages

Image source: reddit.com

#24 What She Said: Happy Mother’s Day, Ugly!

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Girl I Went To School With Always Posts Dumb Things Like This

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Humblebrag

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Self Explanatory

Image source: reddit.com

#28 *my Wife- That’s Amazing

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Floyd Mayweather The King Of The Humblebrag

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Everybody Wants To Do Me Lmao!

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Poor Guy

Image source: reddit.com

#32 How Would I Know?

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Hope Its A Good One

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Don’t Mind Me Just Getting My Iphones Mixed Up

Image source: reddit.com

#35 He Wasn’t Event Trying To Flex, Guys. He’s Just That Rich

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Weird Flex But Okay

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Don’t Be Too Humble

Image source: reddit.com

#38 I Wish I Could Be Unhealthy But I’m Just Too Fit!

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Can’t Relate

Image source: reddit.com

#40 Phew!! That Was A Close One

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Guys She’s Struggling With Finding Herself

Image source: reddit.com

#42 $4000 A Day? How Will He Eat?

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Yeah…the Switch Makes It Enjoyable

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Oh Such Agony

Image source: reddit.com

#45 I’m Sure Your Sister Appreciates That Post

Image source: reddit.com

#46 “Check Out How Many Guys Want Me!”

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Mom, You’re Making My Life So Hard!!

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Girl On My Facebook

Image source: 3 years ago

#49 She Is Fed Up With All The Guys Giving Her Business Cards

Image source: reddit.com

#50 “I’m An Actor”

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
