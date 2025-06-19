People Are Sharing “Unwritten Rules” Of Life That Everyone Should Be Aware Of (40 Answers)

Recently, Reddit user u/0_7_0 decided to find out what are the prime examples of common sense.
On July 13, they made a post on r/AskReddit, asking people “What is one ‘unwritten rule’ that you believe everyone should know and follow?” And it blew up.
As of this article, u/0_7_0’s question has received over 3,400 comments, many of which are valuable tidbits we all should listen to. Here are some of the most upvoted ones.
#1
If I show you a picture on my phone, don’t go swiping sideways.
Image source: Soft-Problem, bruce mars
#2
If someone is wearing headphones and is clearly keeping to themselves, leave them alone!
Image source: Thetiredregular, Dollar Gill
#3
Don’t litter. It’s really not hard to just not litter
Image source: vassardog77
#4
Don’t watch loud videos on your phone at a restaurant. Can’t believe this isn’t common courtesy anymore
Image source: penguinmanbat, Austin Distel
#5
If you borrow something, return it in the same condition
Image source: Ryastor, Alexas_Fotos
#6
If someone is giving you a ride, you should be ready at the door before they get there. It’s so rude to have someone waiting on you when they are doing you a favor by picking you up
Image source: Thatweirdboringdude, Arnaud STECKLE
#7
The ‘wave’ of thank you when someone lets you in while driving in traffic. It’s just polite
Image source: dishyboii
#8
Put the shopping cart back where it GOES!
Image source: brock0124 , PIRO4D
#9
Just because you know someone who does something for a living, that doesn’t automatically mean they owe you a discount if you ask for their services.
Image source: mstaff388, Allef Vinicius
#10
If you want to go for a hike and listen to music, come with earphones or headphones. Don’t blast loud music.
Image source: AgeOfWomen, sweetlouise
#11
Quit pissing on public toilet seats. And if you do, at least have the decency to wipe it up
Image source: wSkkHRZQy24K17buSceB, Giorgio Trovato
#12
Chew with your mouth closed.
Image source: alhern112, ederick Medina
#13
Don’t just show up randomly at someone’s house. Call, text, or otherwise reach out and positivity confirm that it’s okay before heading to someone else’s home.
Image source: Nosunallrain, Dimitar Belchev
#14
When you have a complaint with a retail store or business, please remember that the person you are speaking too (or yelling at sadly) is just the one that happened to pick up the phone or is standing at the till. they likely have nothing to do with what went wrong and have little sway in what can be done to help. They dont need to be yelled and screamed at for something they did not do or is under the control of a corporate office/higher up.
Image source: sebastianrileyt2, Mimzy
#15
Don’t touch pregnant people’s bellies.
What is it about being pregnant that suddenly makes other people feel entitled to touch you without asking.
Image source: saturdazzzed, Felipe Bustillo
#16
PERSONAL SPACE (even when not in a pandemic)
Image source: keri112493, Austin Distel
#17
Don’t leave perishable items in random aisles or at the checkout. You’re wasting food and driving prices up.
Image source: EdgelordZeta
#18
Stand back before boarding a bus, subway, metro, or elevator so that those on can get off quickly without having to wait for you to back up first
Image source: Lightmareman, Petar Avramoski
#19
On an escalator, stand on the right so people can walk on the left.
Image source: ChicagoSocs, Geri Chapple
#20
If u borrow even a damn dollar and promise to bring it back, bring it back
Image source: Tinny_fluff_kitty, Blogging Guide
#21
Double flush if you must. Nobody wants to see your poop crumbs.
Image source: jdward01
#22
Never comment a person’s weight, if they lost it, if they gained some. It’s just very rude either way.
#23
Don’t talk loudly on the phone while you’re in public transportation, it’s super uncomfortable for everyone
#24
Wear deodorant if you are out in public
Image source: kyogre120 , ana_essentiels
#25
Give up your seat to the pregnant lady on the bus/train (or to anyone else who needs it. Don’t take up two seats because you like to put your feet/bag up).
Image source: Gherkinstein, Sigfrid Lundberg
#26
Never ask a person if they’re pregnant. It’s just rude and you never know their medical history.
#27
If you borrow a friends car or truck, always return it with a full tank of gas.
Image source: nraasch19, SnapwireSnaps
#28
The last one to go to bed has to turn all the lights off
Image source: Rebeca2277, Emma Fabbri
#29
When someone else is paying the bill, you shouldn’t order something very pricey. (It’s understandable if something expensive is the only thing you are able to eat.)
Image source: yomomma1000, Blake Wisz
#30
When you are shopping/looking for clothes and suddenly decide you don’t want it anymore, put it back where you found it. Don’t just dump it somewhere — it makes life hard for both workers who are cleaning up and the customers looking for something to buy.
Image source: i_dunno_mate_159, Becca McHaffie
#31
If you make an appointment and can’t keep it, cancel or let someone know. I manage sales for a car dealership and we thrive on appointments. We understand things come up, just let us know. That simple gesture goes a long way.
Image source: Abombdizzy
#32
If your advice or opinion wasn’t asked for, don’t give it.
Image source: heyNOTathrowawy, Mimi Thian
#33
If you are going to talk with someone about your problems/issues, do a quick check-in first. Like, ‘Are you in a good space for me to talk this out with you?’ I’ve used it a few times, and I think just the basic courtesy of asking is such a relief to people!
Image source: lucille1234, Andrea Tummons
#34
The last of any food/drink is reserved for whoever bought said food/drink
Always leave stuff cleaner than it was when you got to it (campsites, AirBnBs, anything shared with people really)
Image source: L0NE_
#35
If someone can’t fix an aspect of their appearance in five minutes or less, don’t mention it.
Image source: greentea2727
#36
If you’re about to turn the light on in a dark room and someone is there, you have to announce what you’re about to do so the person doesn’t get a surprise. I feel like it’s really disrespectful to turn the light on without announcing it
Image source: Rebeca2277
#37
When walking through a store, treat the aisles like lanes on a road. Keep to the right.
Image source: Bacondaddy199, StockSnap
#38
Don’t bombard people with a ton of taking when they obviously feel tired and overwhelmed, they are having enough trouble with their own stuff, to deal with all of your stuff.
Image source: MettaMorphosis
#39
Never drink the last beer if you didn’t buy them.
Image source: Digital_loop , kazuend
#40
Always space out by one urinal in the restroom.
Image source: Mega_Smasher, Help Stay
