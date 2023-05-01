7 Things You Didn’t Know About Ben Affleck’s Air

Critics are raving about Ben Affleck‘s Air, and it’s clear why; the movie does a phenomenal job of capturing a historic moment in sports. It tells the story of how the world’s most powerful collaboration between Nike and basketball icon Michael Jordan came to life. It takes viewers on an inspirational journey of how then-rookie Michael Jordan signed the business deal of his life with currently the sportswear brand in the world.
Air is a delightful crowd-pleaser that effortlessly captures viewers interest. It features some of the most talented names in the industry, such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis. So here are seven things you probably didn’t know about the movie Air.
1. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Are Married in Real Life
One of the most interesting facts about Ben Affleck’s Air is that Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are actually married in real life, not just in the movie. Davis and Tennon play Michael Jordan’s parents, Deloris and James Jordan. The couple met in 1999 and have been married since 2003. They also have a daughter together.
2. The Movie’s Release Date Has a Hidden Meaning
Ben Affleck’s Air was theatrically released in the United States on 4/5/23. Interestingly enough, the release date is no coincidence. During his professional career, Michael Jordan actually wore two numbers on his journey, 45 and 23. He primarily wore the number 23, but he also wore 45 when he came back from early retirement.
3. Ben Affleck Consulted Michael Jordan for the Movie
One of the most interesting things about the movie is that even though it’s practically a story about Michael Jordan, there’s no Michael Jordan in it. Ben Affleck already explained the reasoning behind this artistic decision, saying that it was a deliberate choice and that Jordan is just too legendary. He said, “There was no way I was going to ask the public to believe that someone other than Michael Jordan was Michael Jordan. It was a deliberate choice. I thought he was too majestic for anyone to imitate. Jordan is too big.”
However, Jordan was not entirely absent from Air. He actually helped make the movie as realistic and accurate as possible behind the scenes. It was actually Jordan who requested the legendary Viola Davis to play his mother. He also asked his longtime friend Howard White to be included in the movie. Then, Affleck took it upon himself to cast Chris Tucker as White, given the fact he’s always wanted to collaborate with the actor.
4. Air Is the 20th Collaboration Between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have already established themselves as an iconic writing team in Hollywood. But what not many people know is that Air is their 20th collaboration, either in front of or behind the camera. Their other projects are Field of Dreams, School Ties, Glory Daze, Chasing Amy, Good Will Hunting, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Project Greenlight, Stolen Summer, The Third Wheel, Speakeasy, Jersey Girl, Feast, The Leisure Class, The Runner, Bending the Arc, City on a Hill, Jay, and Silent Bob Reboot, and The Last Duel.
5. The Original Designer of Air Jordan Shoes Died Three Weeks Before Filming Began
Peter Moore was a gifted designer who worked at Nike and built the original Air Jordan basketball shoe in 1985. He also created the famous silhouette of Michael Jordan jumping, which helped make the Jordans so iconic. He is portrayed in Ben Affleck’s Air by Matthew Maher. Sadly, Moore died in April 2022, which was just three weeks before filming of Air began.
6. Air Was Supposed to Be a Streaming-Exclusive Film
Air was initially supposed to be just a streaming-exclusive film on Prime Video. But when the movie was screened for test audiences, it got much more love than the production company expected. This made Amazon Studios change its strategy, so they gave the film a theatrical release in the United States and around the world.
7. Ben Affleck’s Air Is Already Getting Heavy Oscar Buzz
It seems like there are beautiful things on the horizon for Ben Affleck’s Air. The movie has received tons of positive reviews from both audiences and movie critics. Some people are even calling it Ben Affleck’s best movie yet. Viola Davis’ masterful performance as Deloris Jordan is getting heavy Oscar buzz and is expected to win many awards next year. Other actors in the movie, like Matt Damon and Jason Bateman, are receiving outstanding critical acclaim, making Air a potential Oscar-winning accomplishment. Whether it’s for the original screenplay or the astonishing acting performances in the movie, Air might hit the jackpot in the upcoming award season.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!