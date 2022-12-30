Does Henry Cavill Still Want To Play James Bond

After the brief excitement of seeing Henry Cavill returning as the man of steel, those dreams were quickly shattered under the new regime of James Gunn and Peter Safran. Cavill is an established name at this point, so he’ll be fine for the future; however, now that the actor is free from his role as Superman and Geralt of Rivia, would he be willing to play James Bond? Cavill certainly has the suave and cool look of James Bond and would feel right at home with the action sequences. The not-so-crazy thing is Cavill came so close to playing Bond following the Pierce Brosnan films, as the actor revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that it was ultimately down to him and Daniel Craig and that he was the younger option.
Obviously, the role went to Craig, who officially finished his stint as Bond in No Time to Die. The role of James Bond isn’t expected to be announced anytime soon, but some running candidates have popped up in the headlines recently. One of the most interesting names that have seemingly arisen out of nowhere is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who received a mixed reaction when fans heard about the possibility. However, Cavill has experience playing a spy as he was a central figure in the reboot of The Man From U.N.C.L.E, to his turn as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes or even his fun appearance in Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Fans surely clamor for Cavill’s chance at playing James Bond, but does the actor himself want to do the role two decades after he first auditioned? It does sound as if Cavill is willing to step in the iconic character’s shoes if that is the direction Barbara Broccoli wants to take it:
“Yeah. I’m quite busy now. I love those guys, Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [G. Wilson]. … Whether I’m considered for the role or not, I don’t know. But it’d be fun to have the conversation, for sure. And if I’m not, then I just want to see what they do with it next, because I think they’re amazing.”
Broccoli has stated recently that they’re not interested in a younger James Bond, so Cavill has a decent chance to step into the shoes of 007, though that’s just speculation on my end as a list hasn’t been revealed on who could end up playing Bond. Whatever the case may be, it should be interesting to see who they cast as the new 007. Broccoli has discussed evolving the character to fit in with modern times, though she hasn’t gone into specifics on what the new James Bond will be. It will certainly be telling what type of James Bond the producers are going for based on the casting. Going with Daniel Craig allowed the franchise to explore the emotional side of the character, and though many fans weren’t big on him abandoning his core traits in the later films, Daniel Craig’s version stands out differently from the other Bonds.
No Time to Die came out in 2021, so it’ll be some time before we may even hear the announcement of who the next Bond will be. It took four years between the switch from Brosnan and Craig, so we may not have to wait too long, but the excitement on who will step into the role is at an all-time high. In the meantime, Cavill seems to be moving forward with his Warhammer 40,000 project, which was recently acquired by Amazon Studios for him to star in and executive produce. Warhammer 40,000 is in a dystopian future where the fate of humanity is determined by aliens and Gods. There’s no word on when production could start, but it’s definitely a great role, given the strong premise.