Henry Cavill Releases Statement About Superman Exit

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took control of DC Studios, their 10-year plan for the DCEU has brought about many changes. With uncertainty about the fate of upcoming movies and the continuation of DC characters, we have had to deal with rumors and conflicting statements.
However, to set things straight once and for all, Henry Cavill issued a statement regarding his Superman exit. Before this statement, expectations have been high about Cavill’s return to the DCEU as the man in the cape, Superman.
Henry Cavill’s statement on his exit
Although the actor didn’t give specific reasons for his decision, there seems to have been mutual respect between Cavill, Gunn, and Safran on this decision. Taking to his official Instagram page, Cavill posted a photo of the statement to his 23 million followers. The statement reads,
“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck and the happiest of fortunes.
For those who have been by my side through the years….we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember… Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards.”
Superman fans all over the world have taken the news with mixed feelings, doubting the leadership direction Gunn and Safran have taken.
Filling the shoes left behind by Christopher Reeves when he took on the job as the first movie adaptation of Superman in 1978 was a huge task. Yet, while there have been a few to take up the role, Cavill’s Superman is one of the best we’ve seen.
You do not have to be a fan of DC Comics to understand the importance of the superhero to the entire cinematic universe and the world of superheroes.
What is the fate of DC’s Superman?
One good news that fans received a few days ago was that DC Studios was actively looking to begin production of a second Superman movie. This made a lot of sense for fans, judging by Cavill’s Superman post-credit appearance in Black Adam. With that scene alone, the superhero and Cavill fans were excited about the actor’s return.
However, Cavill’s statement to leave the character behind hasn’t stopped plans for a sequel to Man of Steel. Gunn and Safran have revealed they intend to approach the superhero from a different angle. Although it looks like Gunn will write the script for the movie, it has not been confirmed whether he’ll be the movie’s director.
As Gunn and Safran stated, the movie would not be an origin story and would look at the superhero in his younger years. Now, that’s definitely a good way to introduce a new Superman!
The future of the DCU
Whether you’re a fan of Gunn and Safran, you have to admit they’ve made bold moves since they were appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios in November. DC Comics has been around for quite a long time and has unsuccessfully been able to have a profitable universe with its superheroes like Marvel.
To achieve this, fans can expect certain superhero characters to be axed, while others will take the back seat. Creating a DCEU where all the characters have connecting stories is only possible with the right foundation. This is Gunn and Safran’s 10-year plan for the company.
In a joint statement after accepting the appointment of co-CEOs of DC Studios, the duo stated,
“We’re honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved.
Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We’re excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told.”
While we say goodbye to Henry Cavill’s Superman, there are indications Cavill may not be entirely done with the DCU. Whichever the case, a return to the DCU will only have him playing a different character.