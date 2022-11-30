Could Aaron Taylor-Johnson Be The Next James Bond?

In a surprising rumor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson could actually be the next James Bond. Like all rumors, you should take this with a grain of salt, but according to The Sun, Johnson impressed Barbara Broccoli in a screen test to be the next Bond in September. Now, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is no stranger to doing an action. The 32-year-old got his notoriety because of Kick-Ass, the cult sensation that helped jump-start his career. Johnson had also done Avengers: Age of Ultron when he also played Quick Silver. Unfortunately, he didn’t make as much of a splash there as Evan Peters captured the hearts of millions with his performance in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Johnson was also in 2014’s Godzilla and, most recently, Bullet Train, where he and Brian Tyree Henry were praised for their performance as Tangerine and Lemon.
However, most have never considered Johnson for the next James Bond. Fans have always wanted names such as Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill to play the role; however, there have been various reports that have shot down the possibility of Elba and Hardy possibly becoming the next Bond, though anything can change since one hasn’t been confirmed just yet. According to the insider in the report, Johnson is now one of the front runners to 007, though it’ll definitely be some time before we find out as the producers are focused on creating the character first:
“We’re going to be sort of sitting down and trying to figure out where the Bond series is going to go, and we need to do that first, to get a sense of that before we start casting for the role. So we’ll start thinking about that sometime next year,” Broccoli told Entertainment Weekly. “No one should be waiting by the phone yet.
Though this news isn’t casting Johnson as the next Bond yet, it gives us more of an idea of the type of Bond that the producers are looking for. Usually, James Bond is a well-built, tall British actor with notable and respective credits under his belt. Guys like Elba, Hardy, and Cavill fit that role perfectly; however, Johnson does not. Johnson has proved that he has the acting chops to make a decent onscreen presence, but guys like Sean Connery and Daniel Craig have proven that they were next-level names thanks to their extensive body of work before Bond. This isn’t to say that Johnson will make for a bad Bond. This is definitely a wait-and-see approach if he’s ultimately chosen for the role.
In the meantime, Johnson is focused on another action role in the Spidey-verse, as he’ll play Kraven the Hunter in the upcoming solo feature. Originally, the latest origin story was set to premiere on January 13, 2023; however, Sony recently pushed back the film to October 6, 2023. J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year, All is Lost) is directing the upcoming feature, with Richard Wenk (The Equalizer, 16 Blocks) confirmed as the film’s writer. Oscar winners Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, and Ariana DeBose will also star in the film. Returning to James Bond, we’re years away from another film as the team is carefully planning the next stages of the world and character. Like the previous Bonds, Barbara Broccoli has confirmed that the next actor will play the titular character for quite a while. Hopefully, the producers and writers come up with a James Bond that’s different from the previous yet still carries the traits that made him an iconic figure in media. As always, we’ll share the information when more news comes out about the next James Bond movies.