Comprehensive Guide to ’80 for Brady’ Release Dates

80 for Brady was first released in different languages and distributed in various forms within the first quarter of 2023. The American sports comedy directed by Kyle Marvin with a screenplay from Sarah Haskins and Emily Halpern began filming in March 2022, months after it was announced that the newly retired NFL legend Tom Brady would be producing a movie about some Patriot fans. Starring Lily Tomlin alongside Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, the film is based on a true story.
It revolves around a group of lifelong friends and fans of the New England Patriots, especially Tom Brady, who spent his first 20 seasons with the NFL team. Betty Pensavalle and Elaine St. Martin, alongside three other friends, Anita, Claire, and Pat, often gathered to watch and cheer for Brady. Their support for the American football quarterback soon earned them a nickname; they became known as the Over 80 for Brady club. Although Claire had passed away, with Anita and Pat living in assisted facilities, it didn’t stop Pensavalle’s grandson from pitching the Brady club story to Hollywood executives.
Breaking Down 80 for Brady Theatrical Release Dates
Tom Brady immediately embraced the movie idea; he reached out to Pensavalle, stating he wanted to make a film based on the Over 80 for Brady club. After that, the making of 80 for Brady began in earnest, with a schedule for an early 2023 release date. With Brady’s company (199 Production) leading the production, the sports comedy film premiered on January 6, 2023, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Weeks after the film was screened at Palm Springs High School in California, it was domestically released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on February 3, 2023.
It was also released in Canada on the same date alongside M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalyptic, psychological horror film, Knock at the Cabin. 80 for Brady was distributed to theaters across Europe in March and April 2023. It was released in the United Kingdom and Ireland on March 24, 2023. On April 20, 2023, the film got to theaters in Germany and then spread to the Asia-Pacific. It was released in Australia on April 27, 2023, the same day it was released in New Zealand.
Blu-ray, DVD, VOD, and Internet Release Dates
In addition to the release of 80 for Brady in theaters across the world, Paramount Pictures also distributed the film for home entertainment through various forms. On February 3, 2023, when the movie was released in the United States and Canadian theaters, it was also released on the internet in Mexico. Towards the end of that month, on February 22, 2023, it was also released on the internet in France. Weeks later, on April 20, 2023, it was released on the American internet. More internet releases came on June 22, 2023, and August 26, 2023, in Spain and Argentina, respectively.
Days after the film’s theatrical release in the United States and Canada, it was released on Blu-ray in Singapore. This was on February 7, 2023. Months later, on May 2, 2023, it was also released on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States. Paramount Home Entertainment has also distributed 80 for Brady in America through various platforms. It was released on iTunes on March 7, 2023, the same day it was released on Google Play, Microsoft Store, and Vudu in 4k and 4k HDR.
80 for Brady’s Box Office Performance And Critical Response
While the sports comedy isn’t a blockbuster or critically an exceptional film, it is a commercial success with mixed but mostly positive reception from viewers and critics. Produced on an estimated budget of $28 million, 80 for Brady debuted at $12.5 million behind Knock at the Cabin. It went on to gross over $40.3 million at the box office worldwide. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has 57% positive reviews, with an audience score of 89%. The reviews are also similar on other platforms like Metacritic and IMDb, where it has 52/100 and 5.8/10 ratings, respectively.
In all, 80 for Brady is a decent feature film directorial debut for Kyle Marvin, who was thrilled to work with Tom Brady and his former teammates at the New England Patriots. Alongside the legendary quarterback, Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman played themselves in the movie, recapturing their historic comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons at the 2017 Super Bowl. Utilizing that as the backdrop, the film follows four best friends as they take a wild trip to see Brady play in the Super Bowl, something the real Brady Ladies never did.