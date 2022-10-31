Home
Movies
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl Cancellation Tragic

Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl Cancellation Tragic

Credit: Batgirl

Perhaps one of the most shocking reports to come out of 2022 in Hollywood was the cancellation of Batgirl. Originally, the live-action DC film was scheduled for an HBO Max release; however, when WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav took over the company, he turned the streaming release into a theatrical run.

Unfortunately, the once anticipated live-action re-debut of the iconic character was canceled with Scoob! Holiday Haunt back in July. Zaslav himself cited that it simply didn’t meet the standards of what he was looking for in the DC film and opted to take the $90 million loss instead of taking a risk and releasing the feature that could’ve been a big success.  Zaslav has never clearly stated the exact issues he had with Batgirl, though it was clear that he wasn’t satisfied with the final product.

“We’re not going to release any film before it’s ready,” he said. “We’re not going to release a film to make a quarter, we’re not going to release a film – the focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films, in general, as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better, and we’re focused on it now.”

Credit: Batgirl

The Batgirl feature was set to see the return of J.K. Simmons, who was Commissioner Gordon in Justice League. Also, Michael Keaton was scheduled to make a grand return to the Batman world as well. Brendan Fraser was notably cast as the villain Firefly. It’s been a little over four months since the rare movie cancellation took place, and though the heat on Warner Bros. Discovery has died down somewhat, the reactions of the cast and crew have not been favorable across the board. Brendan Fraser is currently going through a renaissance in his career thanks to his latest film, Whale, which is about a 600-pound English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter for one last chance at redemption.

During an interview with Variety, the actor discussed the cancellation of the DC film and called it “tragic,” “It doesn’t engender trust among filmmakers and the studio. Leslie Grace was fantastic. She’s a dynamo, just a spot-on performer,” Fraser continued. The veteran wasn’t the only one that has praised Grace’s performance, as the actress notably got eyes on her thanks to the Jon M. Chu musical, In The Heights. Zaslav made sure to point out how talented a performer the actress was in the film, which makes it a shame that Grace’s big opportunity will never be seen by the masses. Nevertheless, Fraser continues to praise the canned feature that he deemed was “exciting.”

Credit: @lesliegrace

“Everything that we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all-green screen thing,” he said. “They ran fire trucks around downtown Glasgow at 3 in the morning and they had flamethrowers. It was a big-budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials.”

The people that were hit the hardest were the filming duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who are notable for directing several episodes of Ms. Marvel and FX’s Snowfall. Their names have been damaged as it comes down to the directors at the end of the day; however, Fraser vouches for the filmmakers by saying that they crafted something strong,

“I don’t eat half-baked cake,” said Fraser. “Everything that Adil and Bilall shot felt real and exciting.” Hopefully, everyone’s career gets back on track following this blunder. Another Batgirl feature will be made someday. The question is, when? Given the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, perhaps we’ll find out real soon.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I've been a filmmaker for nearly ten years with my recent accolades being a finalist in the 2018 Oaxaca Film Festival and 2019 Emerging Screenplay Finalist. My short film as a writer and director, Minutes After Midnight, was a 2017 official selection and Gold Award Winner in the LA Film Neo Noir Film Festival. Also, I've been a freelance writer for the past five years, writing news editorials for theringreport.com, sportskeeda.com, raindance.co, and gamersdecide.com, which covers movies, television, and professional sports. I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share b

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Let’s Talk about the Willow Trailer
Storm Reid on Vogue
5 Best Storm Reid Movies and TV Shows to Watch!
AHS: NYC: Black Out Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Ready Player One film series
Ready Player One Film Series
Beetlejuice 2 long road to
The Long Road to Beetlejuice 2
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl Cancellation Tragic
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Of Course There’s Going to Be a 3rd Equalizer
Blade vs. Luke Cage: Who Would Win?
Here’s Why It’s Time to Retire Bond
Bleach: Who Is Yhwach?
Movie Review: Boo
6 Chinese Animes You Should Watch In 2022
Ranking the Top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters
Mass Effect: Ranking the Best Games in Ultimate Space RPG Saga
Bayonetta Video Game Series Detailed
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Set for Release In 2023
Who Should Play Aloy in a Live-Action Version of Horizon?