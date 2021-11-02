Why Firefly Is The Perfect Villain For the Batgirl Movie

Talk about the most famous Batman villains and the underrated Firefly might not come up. He’s appeared in several cartoons and video games, but the average comic book reader might need a lesson on this minor villain. Why exactly is he considered to be a minor villain? Well, his backstory isn’t as tragic as Two-Face or Mr.Freeze and he’s not responsible for some of the worst crimes against Gotham like Joker or Bane, but he’s still cool. It should be noted that he’s the opposite of cool, since his whole schtick revolves around his pyromania. Hence, the name Firefly. If you’re like me and have been wanting to see this villain in the movies, guess what? He’ll be making his first proper live-action debut in the DC Cinematic Universe in the upcoming Batgirl movie on HBO Max. Firefly will be the primary antagonist for the movie and will be played by none other than Brendan Fraser. Speaking of that, it’s good to see that guy returning to movies. No, I haven’t seen him in Doom Patrol yet, but I hear he’s great in it. I need to give it a watch, but the old Brendan Fraser was a bonafide movie star.
Is he right for the role of Firefly? As far as I recall, he doesn’t have a lot of experience playing villains, but he’s still a good actor. If he’s going to make a good Firefly, he needs to nail the unhinged, sociopathic, and self-destructive nature of the character. I’m confident Brendan Fraser can deliver, but I’m just dying to see what he’ll look like. This villain has a very cool look that has been altered over the years, but I’m so anxious to see what he’ll look like in live-action form. Let’s backpedal for a minute here and talk about his past appearances in other media. For instance, he has made another live-action debut before back in the first season in Arrow. The thing is, he wasn’t exactly the Firefly we knew from the comics. In fact, he was almost the exact opposite. For those who want to take a trip back to memory lane, Firefly was never actually called Firefly, but he was a firefighter working with a group of other firefighters called the Fireflies. He was thought to be dead by his team, but the horribly scarred man embarked on a mission of vengeance to kill his former colleagues.
This Firefly never suited up in his insulated, fireproof battle suit from the comics. This version in the Arrowverse operated under his civilian identity, Garfield Lynns, and was only seen in his firefighter uniform. Under the gear and the helmet, was the disfigured and terribly scarred body that he had to live with. This was actually pretty accurate from what the comic version had to live through. The comic version of Garfield Lynns has third-degree burns on 90 percent of his body and is rarely seen without his suit on. This was due to his own madness and indirectly caused a blaze to a chemical factory, but the pyromaniac Lynns cared little. His obsession with setting things on fire was his only goal and he’s attempted to burn all of Gotham on several occasions. Of course, this didn’t sit too well with Batman, which led to some heated (no pun intended) encounters between the two. In a way, he’s much like Batman himself, because Firefly has no superhuman powers or abilities. He relies completely on his gadgets, which, as you can probably guess, are all fire-centric. He’s got all the incendiary devices you can think of, from smoke bombs, grenades, napalm, and his signature military-grade flamethrower. But guess what? He can also fly. That’s right, he’s got a winged jetpack to fly around while he sets everything ablaze. That fits the Firefly name pretty well, doesn’t it?
With all of his gear and his pyromaniac madness, Firefly is a villain with some serious problems. I mean, he wouldn’t really be a Batman villain if he didn’t, would he? That’s what makes him a good villain, but this time around, he’ll be fighting one of Batman’s top proteges, Barbara Gordon. I’ve written before on which villain she should face and I did mention Firefly. Why him exactly? Well, since Barbara is getting her own movie, I think it’s fitting if she face a villain who isn’t exactly on the same popularity level as the more well-known Batman villains. With The Batman coming out next year, Robert Pattinson‘s Batman will be taking on three of his most popular villains. In other movies, he’s battled the best of the worst, including Joker, Two-Face, Scarecrow, and Bane. These are the villains every comic fan knows about, but you’ll never see Batgirl fight these villains alone. I think it’s safe to assume that she was never crippled by the Joker yet (if it ever happens in the DCEU), so Barbara is probably at the height of her crimefighting career. Speaking of which, where does Batman fit into this movie. There are a lot of variables to consider, but the movie has the big step covered with the villain.
The fact that we’ve never seen Firefly in a movie before is a big advantage. I love seeing new villains be introduced in the movies, especially when they’re lesser-known. This is a good opportunity for Batgirl to flex her muscles as well, since she’s not taking on a villain out of her league. Firefly can be a challenge for her, but she has to be able to defeat him without Batman’s aid. She can definitely do it, but that doesn’t mean Firefly won’t give her problems. This is a very unstable villain who has a dangerous obsession with setting things on fire. To add to the crazy, he actually believes he sees visions in the flames. Does he see a bat? If it’s enough to get him to fight Batgirl, then that’s good enough for me. Firefly has already appeared in a tie-in prequel comic to Batman vs. Superman, where Batman actually captures him. With that, we know he already has a grudge against Batman, so going after Batgirl could be his revenge. This sounds like good motivation for Firefly, but I personally hope they do this version similar to the one from the Arkham games. Boy, that was a fun boss fight. Aside from that, listening to him talk was scary enough, since he truly had a sick obsession with fire. I hope Brendan Fraser gives us a performance like that and gives Batgirl a good fight.