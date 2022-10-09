7 Shows Like New Girl That Are a Must Watch

New Girl premiered almost a decade ago on September 20, 2011. As soon as it aired, all the characters made a place in our hearts and it became our favorite show to binge-watch. Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), Winston (Max Greenfield), and Cece (Hannah Simone) felt like our own family. We got so lost in the storyline of the season that we forgot every new beginning has an end to it.
When we heard the news about the last season it almost broke our hearts. We did not want to bid farewell to the New Girl but the ending did soothe our sobs a little. Nick and Jess finally get married while Cece and Winston are seen testing the parenting waters. Wait! Our buddy Winston also welcomed a baby with his bae Ally. All of them are still good friends at the end of the season. In short, the season had a happy ending once and for all.
But the happy ending did leave us gasping for more. We went on a frantic search for seasons to watch that are just like New Girl. Even after all these years, we still cannot shake it off of our minds. This is why we have come up with a list of shows like New Girl that are a must-watch for every New Girl fan!
1. Don’t Trust the B—- In Apartment 23 (2012-2013)
This season follows the story of June Colburn (Dreama Walker) who is an ambitious girl from Indiana. Believing blindly in the American Dream, she moves to New York to pursue her career. Only to fall prey to the hands of a con artist and roommate, Chloe (Krysten Ritter).
Although the show aired for two years only, it is bound to give you some thrills.
2. The Mindy Project (2012-2017)
Mindy Lahiri is out on the hunt for the love of her life in The Mindy Project and her co-workers are backing her up in her search. Although Mindy is a well-established gynecologist and obstetrician, how many frogs must she kiss to find the prince of her dreams? Watch now to find out.
3. How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014)
How I Met Your Mother is another iconic series that is as indulging as New Girl. The season follows the life of Ted Mosby who is narrating the tale to his children of how he met their mother. This series is interesting because we couldn’t just figure out who the mother is. The TV show is made more lively by the presence of Ted’s friends Barney, Marshall, Lily, and Robin.
You are in for a binge-watching spell because this show is highly addictive.
4. Friends (1994-2004)
How can we make a list of must-watch seasons and skip Friends? The most iconic show in the history of seasons follows the life of six friends who are living in an apartment building in Manhattan. The six of them develop an unexplainable deep bond with one another as the show progresses and help each other out through difficult times. No matter what, they always have each other’s back.
5. Casual (2015-2018)
Just recently divorced Valerie is forced to move in with her bachelor brother Alex. Now single, Valerie is exploring the options out there again while her brother is often hooking up every now and then but what the two of them often forget is that they have company and that to of a teenager. Valerie has a daughter Laura who is also just entering the dating world.
While the three of them navigate through the new living conditions, they leave behind some thoughtful lessons wrapped in the blanket of comedy.
6. Difficult People (2015-2017)
Two comedian wannabes are stuck in a messy situation where they have to live together in New York. Billy and Jullie don’t like each other a lot, but they don’t have any other option. While they enter their thirties, they have to manage their work and personal life, but they are often at witts with one another. Will their situation spark a connection or must they both remain aloof their whole lives?
7. The Big Bang Theory (2007-2009)
The Big Bang Theory first aired in 2007 and it followed the lives of 4 people who are not very social and eventfully the four of them become friends. Some by fate and one by the situation. All 4 of them are scientists and, trust me, even if you didn’t love science in high school, you’ll love to watch this show. Join Leonard, Howard, Sheldon, and Raj as they go through their regular ordeals until Leonard falls for their next-door neighbor Penny.
Mark my words because by the end of this show, you’ll be looking for shows like The Big Bang Theory to watch.
So, charge your laptops and get snuggly in those sheets because the winter is almost here and so is this perfect list of shows like The New Girl that are a must-watch.