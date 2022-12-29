Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s Relationship with Their Son and Gisele Bundchen

Bridget Moynahan is a talented actress with a long line of successful projects under her belt, but her relationship with Tom Brady has people talking. This is a couple who dated many years ago, and they also ended their relationship many years ago. Why, then, are people still talking about them? It’s because their relationship is one that had the world talking for so long. What is it about Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady’s relationship that is so shocking to all, and why is her name being brought up in his current divorce from Gisele?
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady Begin Their Relationship
Let’s head back to the year 2004. Both of these stars were at the top of their game. Bridget Moynahan was on a career-high movie and television appearance run, and Tom Brady was a second-time Super Bowl champion and the quarterback for the New England Patriots. They were both at the top of their game, and that’s when their names began to show up together. The world speculated about their time spent, and many thought it was serious. It turns out that it was serious. This pair spent almost three years together. They seemed happy. They were both talented, successful, and beautiful, and they seemed to prefer the privacy and anonymity of their relationship,
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady Break Up, and Gisele Bundchen Enters the Picture
Now we flash forward to December of 2006. A mere weeks before Christmas, the couple announced that they’d gone their separate ways. They are no longer together, and it’s not long before Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are dating. It was rumored the couple split a few weeks or even months before the announcement, and all seemed well. However, it was not well for Moynahan, who harbored a secret she had yet to share with the world. She was pregnant, and Tom Brady was the father of her unborn son. Everyone was shocked when she called to tell him he would become a father. Gisele Bundchen is the new girlfriend in all of this, and she doesn’t know how to handle it. She chose to stick it out and see things through, and she became the other woman in a newborn baby boy’s life.
Gisele and Tom Get Married
Less than two years after he became a father for the first time with his son with actress Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady married Gisele Bundchen in February of 2009. They were excited to spend their lives together, and Gisele was already such an integral part of Brady and Moynahan’s son’s life. Jack is his name. It wasn’t long before Gisele and Tom were ready to have a baby of their own, and they’d go on to welcome two babies into their own marriage.
Their first son together, Benjamin, was born in December 2009. They didn’t waste a moment getting pregnant following their lavish February wedding, and they were over the moon to welcome their new son. Nearly three years to the day after they welcomed their first son in 2009, Gisele gave birth to a daughter. The couple welcomed Vivian in December of 2012, and their little family was complete.
Tom Brady Picks the Real Love of His Life
For well over a decade, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen seemed happier than ever. She, the most successful model in the world, and he, the most successful football player in the world, and their three little ones were adorable. They were happy, and they raised his son and their own two kids as full siblings without any difference that Jack’s mother was not Gisele.
In 2022, though, the game changed. Tom Brady retired, and then he un-retired a few weeks later. That’s when rumors began swirling that Gisele was done with her marriage to her husband and she was not staying with him. He was choosing his real life, which is football, and she wasn’t happy about it. The rumors swirled for months until the couple suddenly divorced in October 2022 without anyone knowing it went down.
Bridget Moynahan Says Lovely Things About Gisele Bundchen
While Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bundchen did not see their lives going in the direction they went for so many years, there is a lot of respect for each one. Tom Brady is an excellent father to all of his kids, and Bridget Moynahan is well-known for being appreciative of Gisele for how she played a part in her own son’s life. “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child. But also Gisele loved our child as if he was their own. I don’t think you can ask for more than that…my son is surrounded by love,” said Moynahan in an interview with Good Morning America in the past.
As for what might happen now, we don’t know. However, Gisele has been part of Jack’s life literally since the day his own father found out about him, and he is the brother to her two kids. We cannot imagine she will not continue to have a relationship with him in the future. She loves him, and she always has.