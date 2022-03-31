When Christian Brassington started his acting career, he probably never imagined that he would eventually be recognized by people all over the world. However, thanks to his hard work and determination, that’s exactly what happened. Since making his on-screen debut in 1999, Christian has worked on a variety of projects that include TV shows and films. The last several years have been especially successful for Christian thanks to his roles in shows like Poldark and The Pact. Now he is on the brink of another great role with the upcoming TV series Hard Cell. At the rate Christian’s going, he will be a household name soon. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Christian Brassington.
1. He’s Had Formal Acting Training
There are some people who prefer to jump right into the audition process, but Christian decided to take some time to really study the craft of acting. Christian attended Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. The school boasts a long list of noteworthy alumni including Julian Fellowes who created and wrote several popular TV shows including Downton Abbey.
2. He Enjoys Playing A Variety of Characters
Even though finding work in the entertainment industry can be challenging, there are some actors who try to avoid certain kinds of roles because they don’t want to always be associated with certain qualities. That isn’t the case for Christian, though. He welcomes all kinds of roles as long as they are interesting and challenging. During an interview with PBS, he said, “I think you get yourself into trouble if you start thinking about what people’s reactions are going to be while you’re playing them”.
3. He Likes to Travel
Christian was born and raised in England and it appears that he’s lived there all of his life. However, that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t gotten a chance to see what other parts of the world are like. He enjoys traveling and has gotten the chance to visit places such as France, Burma, and the United States.
4. He’s Happily Married
If there’s anyone out there who was hoping to slide into Christian’s DMs and make a love connection, I have some bad news for you. Christian is officially off the market. He has been married to Jennie Fava since 2013. Jennie also works in the entertainment industry although most of her work is behind the scenes.
5. He’s a Writer and Director
Speaking of behind the scenes, Jennie isn’t the only person in the Brassington house who loves to step behind the camera. In 2020 Christian made his debut as a writer and director with a short film called Screening. It seems likely that we’ll see him do more work from the other side of the camera.
6. He Gained Weight for His Role in Poldark
Christian’s portrayal of Ossie Whitworth in Poldark is arguably one of his most recognizable roles. In order to fully prepare for the part, he had to gain nearly 30 pounds. According to The Sun, Christian said, “Normally, actors have to get into shape for a role rather than out of it. But Osborne is described as a large character and a man of a huge appetite, so there was no getting around that. I had to gain a lot weight.” He added, “I ate a diet that included some protein shakes but it was mostly Häagen-Dazs ice cream and beer.I quite enjoyed putting the weight on to start with but near the end I didn’t so much…”
7. He Likes Helping Others
Christian has used the platform he’s created to find ways to give back to others. He is an ambassador for two charitable organizations: Mothers2Mothers and Babyline. Not only has he done his best to raise awareness of both organizations’ causes, but he has also helped raise money.
8. He’s a Pet Parent
As far as we know, Christian doesn’t have any children. However, it appears that he’s still found a path to his fatherhood thanks to his dog. Even though Christian hasn’t shared any photos of his fur baby on his Instagram profile, his wife often shares pictures on hers.
9. He Participated in Blackout Tuesday
In the summer of 2020, a virtual protest was created so that people all over the world could show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Those who wanted to participate were asked to simply post a black square on their Instagram profiles. Christian was among those who posted a black square.
10. He Likes His Privacy
There are lots of entertainers who love being in the spotlight even when it isn’t about work. Christian isn’t one of them, though. In general, he has chosen to keep his personal life away from the public. He even has a separate Instagram account that he keeps private.