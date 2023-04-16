10 Things You Didn’t Know About Get Out’s Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele is the brilliant mind behind the horror-comedy masterpiece Get Out and mind-bending thriller Us. He delivers scares, laughs, and thought-provoking social commentary. Peele first gained prominence as one-half of the comedy duo Key & Peele alongside Keegan-Michael Key. But has become a master in using horror elements and psychological themes to create social commentary.
Peele continues to put his best foot forward, whether it’s in his acting or directing. No doubt that makes him quite an interesting individual. In that vein, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jordan Peele.
1. He’s 44 Years Old
Jordan Peele was born on February 21, 1979, which means that he’s presently 44 years old. The star grew up in Manhattan’s Upper West Side neighborhood. He was raised by a single mother, Lucinda Williams after his father left the family when Peele was still young.
2. Jordan Peele Attended Sarah Lawrence College In New York
The star started out as a fresh-faced college student at the prestigious Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville. While he was there, he studied filmmaking and creative writing. But his true education came when he performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City. That’s where he met his comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key and honed his craft as a writer and performer.
3. He Started Out As A Comedian In Amsterdam
It’s not common knowledge that Peele started his career in comedy as a member of the sketch comedy group Boom Chicago in Amsterdam. They performed their sketches in a tiny theater above a sex shop, which only added to the hilarity. Altogether, the star was a standout performer, known for his spot-on impressions and impeccable timing.
After returning to the United States, he joined the cast of MADtv, a sketch comedy show on Fox. In 2012, Peele and his comedy partner, Key, created and starred in their own sketch comedy series, Key & Peele. The show was a critical and commercial success earning Peele a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding variety sketch series in 2016.
4. He Made His Directorial Debut In The Movie Get Out
After years of cracking ribs, Jordan Peele decided to try his hand at something a little scarier. And he knocked it out of the park with his debut film, Get Out. But here’s the thing — Jordan Peele didn’t exactly have a smooth path to the director’s chair. In fact, he almost didn’t make the movie at all. He was initially hesitant to tackle such a serious subject matter and wasn’t sure if he could direct a full-length feature. But thankfully, his inner badass kicked in, and he went for it and hit the ball out of the park.
5. Jordan Peele Wrote The Screenplay For Get Out
Jordan Peele wrote the screenplay for Get Out over a period of several years. The star began writing the screenplay in 2008. But he struggled to find a way to make the story entertaining and socially relevant. So, Peele balanced the writing of the script with other projects.
In 2013 he decided to focus more heavily on the script and eventually completed a first draft. He shared the script with producer Sean McKittrick, who was instantly impressed. Altogether, Get Out was a game-changer in the horror genre, with its sharp social commentary and calculated scares. It was so good that it earned Jordan Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
6. The Star Met His Wife On Twitter
Peele’s love story is as heartwarming as the next. In fact, the star met his wife, Chelsea Peretti, on Twitter. It all started because Jordan Peele was a huge fan of Peretti’s comedy, particularly her stand-up specials and role on the TV show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. So, like any true fan, he started following her on Twitter and sending her some friendly tweets.
As it turns out, Peretti was also a fan of Jordan Peele’s work, and the two started chatting back and forth on the platform. They quickly hit it off and realized they had a lot in common, from their love of comedy to their shared nerdy interests. After a few months of Twitter flirting, Peele decided to take things to the next level and asked her out on a date. Needless to say, things went well, they got hitched in 2016 and have a son together.
7. He’s A Self-Acclaimed Horror Nerd
No Horror fanboy out there can beat Jordan Peele. The star himself is a self-proclaimed horror nerd, and it translates into the movies he creates. Even more, he has a unique way of blending horror and comedy into one seamless work of art.
8. Jordan Peele Is A Talented Impressionist
Jordan Peele can imitate just about anyone, from former President Obama to the legendary James Brown. It’s almost as if he has a whole cast of characters living in his head. But what makes Peele’s impressions so great is that he doesn’t just imitate the person’s voice, he captures their personality and mannerisms too.
9. He’s A Musician
Another fact about the star is that he has a background in music. In fact, he studied music production and composition at Sarah Lawrence College. In addition to his work in comedy and film, he has used his musical talents to compose theme music for several of his projects. More specifically, he created the theme song for the comedy central sketch comedy series Key & Peele.
10. Jordan Peele Is A Dad
As mentioned earlier, Peele and his wife have a son together. He was born in 2017, and they named him Beaumont Gino Peele. Though the couple is notoriously private, they have shared a few glimpses into their lives as parents.
