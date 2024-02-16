Chris Evans & Alba Baptista’s Relationship Timeline Explained

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are the newest couple in town, having tied the knot in a private ceremony in September 2023. The Captain America star and Warrior Nun actress have been romantically linked for over a year, having been spotted holding hands in 2022. However, their relationship started way before nosy fans got a glimpse of their PDA.
Evans is a famous actor known for his iconic role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Alba Baptista has been acting for a long time, she is well-known to American audiences for her role in Netflix’s Warrior Nun. While the two have a huge age gap of over 15 years between them, they defied the odds and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Boston. Here is a timeline of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista’s relationship.
Rumors of their Relationship Begin
The first rumors, like most celebrity relationships in the age of social media, started on Instagram when fans noticed that Baptista follows Evans and his family members. While it’s not strange to follow other celebs on the platform, following an entire family is too curious for fans to ignore. According to fan speculations, the two could have met when Alba Baptista was filming Warrior Nun Season 2, and Evans was filming The Gray Man.
Instagram Official?
In the first two months of January, fans pieced together that Evans and Baptista were both on a ski trip, begging whether they went on this little vacation together. During Halloween in October 2022, Evans posted a photo of two pumpkins, and fans thought it was harmless. Little did Evans know that fans had already connected the dots and discovered they were the same pumpkins that Baptista’s mother had used as her profile picture a few weeks before the holiday. Fans were excited to have found this information, and there was no stopping them now that they had found the evidence confirmation they so badly wanted. While promoting the second season of Warrior Nun, fans noticed that Evans liked Baptista’s promo photos on Instagram.
Chris Reveals His Future Family Plans
When a man is ready to settle down and start a family, he will know. That’s Evans right now. During his interview for Sexiest Man Alive on People, Evans shared that what he wanted at the moment was to have a wife and kids. Evans hinted that starting a family has become one of his main priorities. With all his achievements in the iconic role of Captain America and other movies, starting a family will be the best way for Evans to spend his time.
Since he is such a great romantic partner, he would be an even better father if his relationship is anything to go by. In 2022, People posted that Evans and Baptista had been in a serious relationship for over a year. A source told the magazine that the couple is very serious, and his family and friends all adore her. While reps from the couple didn’t confirm the source of the information, they also didn’t deny it.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Spend Time Together in Public
A few hours after it was revealed that the couple was in a serious relationship, the lovebirds were spotted walking hand in hand at Central Park. Baptista and Evans held hands, but this wasn’t the first time they were photographed showing PDA. While the couple seemed to want some privacy, they wouldn’t get it because of all the paparazzi and fans who wanted as many pictures as possible with the couple. Baptista was also spotted at Evans’s annual Disneyland family trip, and she was all smiles. The family seems to have warmed up to her, with their relationship getting more serious as the months pass.
The Couple Confirms Their Relationship on Social Media
Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptiste scare each other in hilarious set of videos. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVfGkUEwjT
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023
Through a post of pictures and videos, Evans confirmed that he was in a serious relationship with Baptista. The collage featured a video of the two spooking each other, which seems to be something they enjoy doing together. The video showed fans how much chemistry the pair had, and despite the problems with their age gap, fans were softened by it and are now rooting for the couple to be happy. In 2023, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was getting serious.
The source said that this is the most committed Evans has been about a relationship in a long time, saying the couple spends most of their time at his home in Massachusetts, where they can’t be bothered and are surrounded by nature, which they both love. In February 2023, Evans shared another college as a tribute to their relationship on Valentine’s Day, including a video where he introduced his girlfriend to Mario Bros 3.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista Get Married
Evans and Baptista tied the knot in a private ceremony in Boston. The couple had two ceremonies with close friends and family invited to the September 9 ceremony. Several Hollywood actors like Emily Blunt, Jeremy Renner, Robert Downey Jr, John Krasinski, and Chris Hemsworth attended their nuptials. The couple has yet to reveal details about their low-key wedding, but there is still time to share the good news with their fans worldwide. Here’s everything you need to know about their whirlwind romance.
