How Did Seth MacFarlane Build His Comedy Empire?

Seth MacFarlane, born on October 26, 1973, in Kent, Connecticut, is a multi-talented individual who has made a lasting impact in the world of entertainment. Renowned for his exceptional talent and versatility, MacFarlane is an accomplished writer, director, actor, and world-class voice artist. His career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable as he has successfully transcended the television and film industry.
Rising up the ranks in animation, MacFarlane has not only created multiple hit shows, such as Family Guy and American Dad!, but he has also taken on the role of directing his own movies, including the highly acclaimed Ted and its sequel. With his exceptional ability to seamlessly transition between various creative roles, Seth MacFarlane has solidified his place as a leading figure in the entertainment industry. So, let’s break down his career and delve into the ways he built his impressive comedy empire.
Unveiling Seth MacFarlane’s Start in Animation
Before the glaring triumph of his hit show Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane worked on a variety of animated shows. His journey into the cartoon world began at the Rhode Island School of Design where he studied animation. After graduating, he was quickly hired by Hanna-Barbera Productions (now called Cartoon Network Studios). In this role, he showcased his talents as both an animator and writer, contributing to popular TV series such as Johnny Bravo and Cow and Chicken. His skills then caught the attention of Walt Disney Animation, where he was given the opportunity to write for the TV series Jungle Cubs.
As MacFarlane continued to thrive and make a name for himself in the animation industry, he decided to venture out on his own and created an animated short called The Life of Larry. Originally intended to be aired on MadTV, the deal fell through. However, this setback didn’t discourage him, as his talent had already garnered attention from Fox. Impressed by his work, Fox provided him with $50,000 to create a pilot which would ultimately become the groundbreaking and beloved show, Family Guy.
How Seth MacFarlane Reinvented Adult Animated Comedy
Although he made his start in popular kids shows, Seth MacFarlane had already displayed his penchant for the more adult side of animation. While he did write for shows like Johnny Bravo and Dexter’s Lab, his work on Cow and Chicken was more intended for teenagers. In fact, at the time of Cow and Chicken being on air, many parents weren’t happy with their children watching the show due to its crude and often irreverent themes. However, for MacFarlane, this would be a theme he would greatly extrapolate in Family Guy.
Although shows like King of the Hill and Beavis and Butthead were acclaimed for their mature appeal, Family Guy revolutionized adult animation in its own distinct way. While South Park had already pushed the boundaries, Family Guy stood out by eschewing profanity as its main crux to appeal to adult viewers. Instead, the show’s uniqueness lies in its utilization of sketch-like comedy tangents that seamlessly tie into each episode’s plot device. Perhaps another reason it has resonated so well with audiences is its likeliness to The Simpsons. Both shows feature a central point of a family unit, which made Family Guy feel like The Simpsons for adults when it was first released.
As of 2024, Family Guy has ran for 22 seasons, with its 23rd coming in 2025. This immense success and growing popularity has cemented Seth MacFarlane as a true titan in adult animation. However, he still thrives in his other popular series, American Dad!, which is still adult in nature, but much more appropriate for the teenage demographic, with IMDB giving the show a 15+ rating.
Seth MacFarlane’s Crossover to Movies
In 2012, the multitalented Seth MacFarlane made a significant foray into the world of movies with his highly acclaimed film, Ted. The plot of Ted revolves around a man named John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), who, as a child, wished for his teddy bear, Ted (voiced by MacFarlane), to come to life. Miraculously, that wish comes true, resulting in an adult John navigating life alongside his talking, mischievous teddy bear. What made Ted particularly remarkable was the seamless fusion of MacFarlane’s signature Family Guy-esque themes with a sketch-like structure that showcased his comedic brilliance. The film not only oozed raunchy humor, but it also displayed MacFarlane’s proclivity for the Boston accent, adding an authentic charm to the characters and the narrative.
Two years later, Ted 2 hit theaters. This time around, MacFarlane upped the ante with the movie’s sketch-like feel, feeling much more like a live action version of Family Guy. However, in 2014 he stepped into new territory with the comedy western, A Million Ways to Die in the West. While the movie was a slapstick affair, it did hold some heart in its story. What’s more, it marked the first time MacFarlane had forefronted a movie in person and not with his voice. With that, his celebrity status grew bigger as people could now put a face to the iconic voices he became renowned for.
What’s Next for Seth MacFarlane?
After taking the lead role in the comedy, A Million Ways to Die in the West, it seemed Seth MacFarlane had developed a taste for acting. In 2017, he starred in Logan Lucky opposite Channing Tatum and Adam Driver, and boarded the sci-fi adventure series, The Orville, which he also created. In terms of writing, MacFarlane still serves as showrunner on Family Guy, however, he has taken more of a backseat in regards to its writing. Instead, he is focusing his creative spark on other projects.
In January 2024, Peacock released the prequel series Ted. Once again, MacFarlane voices the character of Ted and serves as showrunner and writer. The show focuses on a teenage John as he navigates high-school life, all with his mischievous, foul-mouthed teddy bear by his side. As of yet, a second season hasn’t been greenlit, yet MacFarlane has teased the possibility in an interview with The Wrap. What’s more, MacFarlane has penned the script for The Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson set to take on the lead role.
