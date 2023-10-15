Family Guy: A Comprehensive Guide to Stream the Animated Sitcom

Family Guy is an American animated comedy which debuted on January 31, 1999. The show is currently at 23 seasons. Family Guy was created by famous American actor, filmmaker, and animator Seth MacFarlane for the broadcasting Company, Fox. The series follows the tales of the Griffin family, which includes bumbling patriarch Peter, his upper-class wife Lois, daughter Meg, sons Chris and baby Stewie, and their talking pet dog, Brian.
Throughout its run, the show has received mostly positive reviews and multiple accolades. Family Guy was ranked as the ninth-greatest TV cartoon in 2013. For the first time since The Flintstones in 1961, when an animated series was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, Family Guy was nominated in 2009. The show has also proved to be a commercial success, the Family Guy franchise which consists of two TV series, Family Guy and The Cleveland Show, is reportedly worth around $2 billion. The Cleveland Show aired from September 27, 2009, to May 19, 2013. Unknown to many the voice actors also make quite a bit of money. Most of the actors playing the main characters in the show such as Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Alex Borenstein, and Mike Henry all reportedly make between $175,000 and $225,000 each per episode.
Where To Stream Family Guy
Family Guy is available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. However, the availability will differ from one country to country. Family Guy is available to stream on Star on Disney+. Star on Disney+ is available in some countries where Disney+ is operated. Only 2 seasons were initially available to stream on Disney+ Star because of pre-existing contracts, but on December 1, 2021, the other 17 seasons were added after the contract expired. However, the series is exclusively available in Latin America on the standalone service Star+. In Canada from November 2021, the series was also available to stream on Disney+.
Family Guy is also available to stream on Hulu, DIRECTV, FuboTV, FXNow, and Fox. The show is also available to purchase and stream on Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, and Microsoft Store. For viewers who wish to watch the series at a later time some streaming platforms offer the option to buy or rent such as Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, and Microsoft Store.
Each Streaming Platform Offers Different Benefits
Every platform has different streaming qualities. Where some might offer HD or Ultra HD others don’t and some offer 4K video quality. However, it’s also important to note that the video quality while streaming can be affected by several factors such as device compatibility and internet connection.
Fortunately for some, a few streaming platforms where Family Guy is available to stream offer benefits such as a free trial for subscribers, but for a limited number of days. Hulu offers this free trial for 30 days and can be cancelled anytime. However additional terms and conditions apply. On Amazon Prime viewers can purchase the movie at a discount price with a gift card or promotion code. More commonly, most platforms have the option to watch the series in HD, platforms such as Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, Apple TV, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, FuboTV, FXNow, and Fox.
Subscription Details Of Different Platforms
The cost to stream Family Guy varies across platforms. Hulu is a subscription-based platform and the platform offers different subscription plans. Hulu offers two different subscription plans. The first plan is an Ad-supported plan and costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
The other plan is an Ad-free plan that costs $14.99 per month and offers subscribers access to stream Family Guy and other series and movies without any advertisements. Family Guy is also available to stream on DIRECTV, the platform offers live Fox streaming in some regions allowing viewers to stream the show. Fans can watch the show on DIRECTV by subscribing to their Entertainment package for $74.99 a month.
Not All Platforms Have All The Seasons
Although viewers can watch Family Guy on the platforms mentioned above, not all platforms have all 23 seasons of the series. Being the primary streaming service Hulu has every season of the show. After the show’s premiere on Fox, new episodes were released every Monday on Hulu.
The availability of seasons of the show also differs from one platform to another from the platforms mentioned above. For DIRECTV just 20 Seasons are available on the platform. On FuboTV five seasons are available to stream and on Amazon Prime, all 22 seasons of the show are also available to stream.
Reviews Of The Show
As stated earlier the show has received generally positive reviews throughout its run. However, the show’s pop culture references, satire, and blue humour have gained the series some heavy criticism from both fans and critics. The show has also succeeded in getting banned in several countries such as Russia, Iran, Egypt, and India. However, Family Guy and its cast have been nominated for 27 Emmy Awards, winning eight.