If there’s one thing Family Guy’s fictional city, Quahog, is never a short supply of, it has to be its eclectic supporting characters. While the Griffin family—Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, and dog Brian—undoubtedly serve as the core of the show, its supporting characters significantly enhance the series’ humor and depth. These supporting characters, ranging from the often bizarre, outrageous to hilariously inappropriate, provide the backdrop of what makes Family Guy irreverent and unpredictable.
Family Guy is one of the longest-running animated sitcoms, which proves how much audiences resonate with and love the Griffin family and other supporting cast. Since the show centers around the Griffin family, every other character, recurring or guest, falls into the supporting characters category. In no order of preference, these are the 7 best supporting Family Guy characters.
Glenn Quagmire
Glenn Quagmire is Griffin’s next-door neighbor, known for his lewdness and sex addiction. Besides being a neighbor, Glenn is also one of Peter Griffin’s best friends. In Season 15, episode 10 (“Passenger Fatty-Seven”), Glenn Quagmire’s job was revealed as an airline pilot for Spirit Airlines. Glenn is also known for his catchphrase, “Alright,” “Giggity,” and for yelling “Oh!” after innuendos.
Despite Glenn Quagmire’s constant womanizing, there are moments that reveal a deeper and more complex character. Glenn’s over-the-top personality and the situations he finds himself in make him one of Family Guy’s most memorable characters. The character is voiced by the show’s creator, Seth MacFarlane.
Joe Swanson
Joe Swanson is another of the Griffin’s neighbors and Peter’s friend. He’s one of Family Guy’s iconic supporting characters. Joe is a highly skilled and dedicated paraplegic police officer. Joe has been shown to go over and beyond in his duty as an officer. Joe Swanson is the patriarch of the Swanson family, comprising Bonnie, Kevin, Susie, and Joe’s father, Bud.
Cleveland Brown
The Browns may have had their own spin-off show, The Cleveland Show, but in Family Guy, they’re one of the show’s top supporting characters. Who better to represent the family than its patriarch, Cleveland Brown? The Browns are also neighbors of the Griffins, with Cleveland completing Peter’s close friends pack.
Cleveland Brown was introduced as a deli owner but now works as a postal worker after his return to Family Guy. He’s famous for his mild-mannered, deadpan joke delivery. Cleveland’s understated humor lies in his reactions to the absurdity around him, which are often punctuated by his catchphrase, “Oh, that’s nasty.”
Tom Tucker
Tom Tucker, the mustachioed anchor of Quahog’s Channel 5 News, represents the stereotypical self-absorbed and vain newsman. The character pokes fun at the media industry with his over-the-top dramatization of news stories. Tom’s interactions with his co-anchors only amplify his narcissistic and clueless nature. Tom Tucker’s news commentary on the various ridiculous events happening in Quahog adds a satirical edge to Family Guy’s portrayal of the news media.
Mort Goldman
Mort Goldman, the neurotic and often hapless pharmacist, is another top supporting character in Family Guy. A stereotypical, overprotective Jewish father, Mort Goldman is often seen worrying about his son Neil or overly panicking over the most trivial issues. His exaggerated anxieties make him an easy target for Peter Griffin’s schemes. Mort’s high-pitched voice and misfortunes are a frequent source of humor on Family Guy.
Mayor Adam West
Although the character last appeared in season 18, Mayor Adam West was one of Family Guy’s best-supporting characters. The character was the eccentric, unpredictable, and often completely insane Mayor of the fictional town of Quahog, Rhode Island. The character was based on and voiced by actor Adam West. The actor voiced the character until his death on June 9, 2017. Mayor Adam West’s propensity to make nonsensical statements, wild and unfounded claims, and bizarre actions make him one of Family Guy’s most beloved characters.
John Herbert
Commonly referred to as Herbert the Pervert, John Herbert is one of the most controversial yet oddly beloved supporting characters in Family Guy. He’s an elderly man with a frail voice and a disturbing obsession with Chris Griffin. Having survived so long on Family Guy, Herbert the Pervert certainly deserves a place on the list.
The character walks the thin, fine line between dark humor and outright discomfort. His interactions with Chris, often laced with innuendos, are a running gag in Family Guy. Despite his unsettling nature, John Herbert, a war veteran, is often portrayed as showing genuine kindness to others, particularly animals. Each of these supporting characters in Family Guy contributes to some of the most hilarious moments on the show.
