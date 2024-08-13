Funniest Family Guy Episodes: Top Hilarious Moments from the Series

If there’s one thing all Family Guy audiences can agree on, it is that each episode has its fair share of hilarious moments. For 22 seasons, the Seth MacFarlane-created animated sitcom for Fox has entertained audiences. Family Guy’s artistic range has earned it multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations and wins, as well as a Grammy Award nomination.
For over two decades, the Griffins family and their anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian, have used satire, sarcasm, and silly jokes to keep audiences glued to the show. With over 400 episodes, the show has no shortage of hilarious moments. Although the funniest moments/jokes are generally subjective, these Family Guy scenes from episodes are the top funniest moments on the show.
Stewie Loves Lois
The “Stewie Loves Lois” episode is one of Family Guy’s most-watched episodes. It is the premiere episode of season 5. A hilarious moment in the episode is Lois becoming frustrated with Stewie’s obsessive love for her. Before the episode, it’s known that Stewie doesn’t have a good relationship with his mother. However, after she rescues Stewie from a vicious dog at the park, Stewie is enamored by her. Although Lois initially appreciates Stewie’s love, it quickly becomes a bore.
Lois Kills Stewie
What better follow-up funny scene is better than one where Lois and Stewie go head-to-head in a gun-slinging battle? “Lois Kills Stewie” is the sixth episode of season 6. It’s a conclusion to the previous episode (“Stewie Kills Lois). Stewie becomes the President of the World in episode 5 after tying up his entire family and commandeering the CIA supercomputer. Lois takes on the solo mission to combat and subdue Stewie to restore things back to normal. Their hilarious action scenes make for one of Family Guy’s top hilarious moments.
Bad Guys Are Such Terrible Shots!
Among several other memorable Family Guy scenes, this one is very relatable. It’s always mind-blowing how the bad guys never seem to be able to take a good shot at the protagonist(s). In season 10, episode 8 (“Cool Hand Peter”), Peter Griffin and his friends Joe, Quagmire, and Cleveland are arrested while on a road trip to Louisiana, New Orleans.
Although they’re framed by the sheriff who plants marijuana in the car, Peter and his friends go along with their arrest. However, when they discover that the prison warden has no intention of releasing them, Peter instigates a prison escape. As the pursuing officers shoot at them, Peter sarcastically confirms why they can never be in harm’s way.
Dance The Dance Of Life
There are possibly a thousand and one hilarious moments of Peter Griffin in Family Guy. However, a scene from season 3, episode 19 (“Stuck Together, Torn Apart”) always stands out. Audiences watched Peter get jealous after Lois begins a platonic relationship with her old boyfriend, Ross Fishman. After trying to get back at Lois by pretending to reconnect with an old classmate, he breaks down and confesses his love for Lois, then hilariously asks her to dance the dance of life with him.
Stewie Beats Brian
Most of the scenes in season 4, episode 20 (“Patriot Games”) is hilariously memorable. Besides audiences watching a brave Peter Griffin take on Tom Brady and the Patriot team all by himself, Brian loses a $50 bet to Stewie. When Stewie figures Brian has no intention of paying up, audiences watch Stewie go all Mafia on Brian and beat him silly. While the scene makes for a good laugh, watching Stewie lose his mind at the end of the episode and beat himself up makes “Patriot Games” one of the funniest Family Guy episodes.
Peter Does Crack!
In season 5, episode 10 (“Peter’s Two Dads”), before audiences watched Peter Griffin meet his biological father, he hilariously smokes crack after an emotional meltdown. Francis, who he has always known to be his father, dies, with his last words calling Peter a “fat stinking drunk.” While Brian tries to caution him that crack isn’t a good substitute for drinking, Peter has a play of words with “blacks” and “whites.” In search of his father, Peter travels to Ireland and reconnects with him. There’s no shortage of hilarious moments on Family Guy, with Stewie Griffin also having funny moments.
