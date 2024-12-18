Family Guy burst onto TV screens in 1999 and created quite the divide. Some found it groundbreaking while others flat out wanted it taken off the air. If you’re a fan of the show’s unique brand of irreverent humor, you’re in luck – there’s a treasure trove of TV shows that capture the same outrageous spirit and penchant for pushing boundaries.
While animated giants such as South Park and American Dad! earned their rank alongside Family Guy during the classic era of mature cartoons, a number of unsung universes have also delighted in the flourishing of their eccentricities and controversial themes. These TV shows offer a crazy ride that will keep you smiling and thinking at the same time, with everything from strange character-driven storytelling to ridiculous plots that dare to be different. So, here’s our pick of 5 shows to watch if you love Family Guy.
5. Momma Named Me Sheriff
Momma Named Me Sheriff is an animated series which serves as a spin-off to Mr. Pickles. Made for Adult Swim, the series follows the misadventures of Sheriff, a well-meaning but bumbling lawman in a quirky Southern town. The show embraces a richly absurd sense of humor as Sheriff navigates his duties, assisted by an eccentric cast of characters, including his overbearing mother and a motley crew of town residents. Much like Family Guy, Momma Made Me Sheriff also does not shy away from controversial themes, satirizing everything from social issues to the bizarre features of today’s life. The combination of absurd humor and irreverence, coupled with its unapologetic knack for dry and often crass comedy, makes the show a great option for animated comedy fans who love the style and audacity of Family Guy.
4. F Is for Family
Created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, F Is for Family is an animated series that delves into the chaotic life of the Murphy family in the 1970s, portraying the spirit of a past time while addressing subjects that are frequently more sombre and profound than those in many modern animated comedy shows. Just like Family Guy, the show employs a sharp satirical lens, exploring the trials and tribulations of family life with a blend of humor and harsh reality. With the brash Bill Burr lending his voice to the show as well as writing it, F Is for Family is far from shy about using bad language or addressing taboo subjects in a way that is both candid and often hilariously uncomfortable. This contrast between humor and introspection produces a complex and unique narrative which fans of Family Guy and other daring shows will appreciate, inviting them to face life’s nonsensical aspects while still expecting that with enough effort, one could even end up laughing in the most difficult of circumstances.
3. Paradise PD
Paradise PD is an animated series that follows a dysfunctional small-town police department as they navigate a series of outlandish and often ridiculous scenarios. Where the hilarity lies is with the fact that these flawed characters are not flawed because they are bad people but because they are totally out of their depths and downright awful at their jobs. Packed with crude humor, graphic content, and an unfiltered approach to storytelling, the show ventures into mature themes and interdict subjects, making it a provocative counterpart to Family Guy. Much like Seth MacFarlane’s iconic series, Paradise PD employs sharp satire and biting commentary, exploring societal norms while reveling in bad language and over-the-top antics. Viewers who value an irreverent perspective on the silly side of law enforcement as well as the many nuances of human behaviour will likely feel at home here as the show tackles contentious issues head-on while delivering outrageous humour in spades.
2. Mike Tyson Mysteries
Mike Tyson Mysteries is an Adult Swim TV series that flew under the radar with wider audiences but was lauded by its cult following. The show ran for four seasons between 2014 and 2020. Created by Mike Tyson alongside Lee Stimmel and Hugh Davidson, this wacky and often macabre comedy saw Tyson lend his voice to a twisted version of himself in which he leads a ragtag group of investigators into the strangest of mysteries. His crew includes a foul-mouthed pigeon (Voiced by Norm MacDonald), the ghost of the Marquess of Queensberry (Jim Rash), and his adopted daughter Yung Hee (Rachel Ramras). Despite its short episodes, the show packs a punch with its fast-paced storytelling and razor-sharp humor, reminiscent of Family Guy’s rapid-fire wit and daring approach to storytelling.
1. Ted
Although Ted is not an animated series, it is the closest Seth MacFarlane has gotten to emulating his Family Guy style in another of his series. Serving as a prequel to the popular movies Ted and Ted 2, Peacock’s series follows Boston teenager John Bennett (Max Burkholder) as he navigates coming-of-age all with his beloved yet foul-mouthed and bashful teddy bear friend by his side. The series is set in 1993 when Ted’s fame has subsided and he’s begun to feel like he has no purpose in life. To that, he enrols into high school and enjoys everything there is to offer as John pursues women, alcohol and falls in love with marijuana.
Ted strikes a similar note to Family Guy mostly because of its willingness to explore themes that could easily offend. Furthermore, the show has a similar structure to Family Guy, often going on tangents in cutaway scenes that feel like comedy sketches. Yet, Ted is different in that it is much more heartfelt and touches on pressing matters that were not always explored in the 1990s.
