The 2012 movie Ted follows the story of a man named John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), whose childhood wish for his teddy bear, Ted, to come to life miraculously comes true. However, as adults, their friendship is put to the test as John navigates his relationship with his girlfriend, Lori (Mila Kunis). What set Ted apart was its unique concept, created by Seth MacFarlane, the creator of the hit animated series Family Guy.
Leveraging his massive fame from Family Guy, MacFarlane brought his signature humour and irreverent style to the big screen, delivering a hilarious and raunchy comedy that struck a note with audiences. As well as writing and directing the movie, Seth MacFarlane also lent his signature Boston accent to the titular character. The film’s success was undeniable, becoming a smash hit and spawning a sequel in 2015. In 2024, a prequel series landed on Peacock, charting the lives of Ted and John (Max Burkholder) as they navigate the brutal world of high school, discovering drugs and alcohol in the process. Although it is just as zany as the movies, Ted the TV series serves up much more of a well-rounded and heartfelt story.
Editors note: This article contains spoilers for ‘Ted’
How ‘Ted’ The TV Series Actually Surpasses The Movies
In the original movie, Ted has become a foul-mouthed teddy bear with a penchant for all things mischievous. He spends his days drinking, getting high, and engaging with prostitutes. When John joins him on the partying a little too often, it starts to have a negative impact on his romantic life and career. In Ted the TV series, we get a full backstory to their discovery of marijuana and witness the peak of their unbreakable bond.
After the huge success of Ted in 2012, its sequel didn’t fare as well with critics. While it was still an enjoyable movie, it relied heavily on its gross-out nature and shock factor. However, Ted the TV series focuses much more on character development as we witness how Ted and John became the duo we know and love in the movie. Of course, the gross-out factors are still there, but they are not overused. What’s more, MacFarlane’s signature tangent sketches are absent from the series. Instead, the series serves up a plethora of conversations that actually hold some serious weight underneath their zaniness. The result shrouds the viewer in nostalgia as topics are brought up that have since been long forgotten, reminding us that the series is set in 1993.
How Seth MacFarlane Blends Comedy With Pressing Matters
With John in his teenage years, and Ted being a bear that has seen the world twice over thanks to his brief stint of fame, it’s inevitable that the duo will get up to plenty of mishaps and hijinks throughout the show. However, each scheme or cheeky escapade teaches them a life lesson when things go awry. For example, when they set out to get revenge on a bully, they pretend to be his estranged father via a prank call. Yet, this lands them in a precarious situation that weighs heavy on their consciences when the bully tries to commit suicide. So, they set out to make things right and wind up caring a great deal about the bully.
If it wasn’t for the series’ bad language and depiction of drugs, these types of scenes would actually be paramount subjects for younger audiences. Yet still, they serve as gentle reminders that we must think about our actions before we act. This kind of introspectiveness was missing from the original movies, therefore making Ted the TV series shine much brighter than its predecessors.
At It’s Core, MacFarlane’s ‘Ted’ Series Is a Family Sitcom
Ted the TV series has a completely different feel from the movies. The way the series is shot feels like you are watching a family sitcom that just happens to be littered with bad language. The epicentre of the show’s themes lie within the working-class Boston home of the Bennet family. With old-school Dad Matty (Scott Grimes) at the helm, he tries to run his house on often outdated beliefs that don’t sit so well with his niece, Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). As a result, the two clash frequently. Particularly when Blaire points out flaws in his character, claiming he belittles his sweet and mild-mannered wife, Susan (Alanna Ubach). To that, she holds a therapy session to break through Matty’s tough exterior and get him to appreciate his wife more.
As well as this, the show touches on topics like homophobia, as Matty tries to come to terms with the fact that Blaire is "fluid" in her sexuality. In an even zanier moment, Matty wishes that his toy truck comes to life, and just like his son did, he gets his wish. However, the truck, who he names Dennis, turns out to be somewhat of a bigot. Yet, once again, the series unveils a deeper meaning behind the shock factor, as Dennis admits that he is gay, opening up another level of understanding and diversity in the Bennet household.
